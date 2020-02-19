OFFERS
Prescott airport aims for more of market

Willmeng Construction President and CEO James Murphy, center, explains progress on the Prescott Regional Airport terminal project to Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, second from left, while Prescott Airport Director Robin Sobotta, left, Prescott Mayor Greg Mengarelli, second from right, and Willmeng Principal in Charge Keith Sabia, right, look on. (Cindy Barks/Courier)

Willmeng Construction President and CEO James Murphy, center, explains progress on the Prescott Regional Airport terminal project to Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, second from left, while Prescott Airport Director Robin Sobotta, left, Prescott Mayor Greg Mengarelli, second from right, and Willmeng Principal in Charge Keith Sabia, right, look on. (Cindy Barks/Courier)

mugshot photo
By Cindy Barks | Cindy_Barks
Originally Published: February 19, 2020 9:42 p.m.

Updated as of Wednesday, February 19, 2020 10:25 PM

Of the 1.2 million airline tickets booked by Prescott-area residents each year, more than 1.1 million are departing from or arriving at somewhere other than the Prescott Regional Airport.

Airport officials would like to do something to improve that record, and they say coming marketing efforts will work to capture more of the Prescott travel market.

“Right now, we only capture 4% of the market,” Kristi Miller, airport management analyst, told members of the Prescott Airport Advisory Committee Tuesday, Feb. 18.

Through a variety of efforts, Miller added, “We are looking to build it to about 15% of the market out of our catchment area.”

Airport Director Robin Sobotta explained that the potential “catchment area” includes the departing and arriving tickets sold in 40 ZIP codes within 90 miles of Prescott. That includes Cottonwood and Sedona — an area that Sobotta said is even lower than the airport’s overall 4% overall rate.

“We will increase marketing for Sedona and the Verde Valley,” Sobotta said after the committee meeting. “We believe those are folks who could really benefit (from using the Prescott Airport).”

NUMBERS ON THE RISE

The good news about the 4% capture rate is that it is up from the 1% rate that the airport was capturing under the previous commercial carrier, Great Lakes Airlines.

In August 2018, new carrier United Express, operated by SkyWest Airlines, took on Prescott’s Essential Air Service (EAS) subsidy service and began offering daily flights to and from Los Angeles and Denver.

Passenger numbers rose dramatically in the first year of that service, and Sobotta recently told Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey that 77,000 passengers had been served by the airport since United Express began its service.

Still, she and Miller reported this week that passenger numbers decreased slightly in January 2020, compared with the year before.

Along with being consistent with a nationwide trend, this January’s drop of 209 passengers was likely also related to the major push that the airport had going on in late 2018/early 2019 to get the airport’s annual enplanements (departing passengers) over the 10,000 mark, Sobotta said.

PENDING UPGRADES

Over the next five years, the airport is aiming to pump up its capture rate to 15% of the market — a goal that Sobotta said is realistic, based on figures from sized airports such as Flagstaff.

A number of factors could contribute to the anticipated increase.

For instance, the Prescott Airport is currently in the midst of a $15 million project to build a new passenger terminal with greater capacity.

The project is expected to be complete within about a year.

In addition, Sobotta noted that the airline is making several changes in its Prescott flights that could appeal to a larger passenger base.

United Express had earlier announced an additional daily flight to Denver, beginning in the spring. That will add substantially to the potential to make connections at the Denver International Airport, Sobotta said.

“Right now, you have 80 possible connections at Denver within three hours of our first flight,” Sobotta said.

With the additional Denver flight, she said local passenger would be in “another desirable bank, so we’ll have at least another 60 to 70 possible connections that people can make within three hours of that flight.”

Likewise, United Express is changing its daily Los Angeles flight from the evening to the morning, which should also help with connections.

The current Los Angeles flight has been used almost exclusively by people whose final destination is L.A., Sobotta said, noting, “Fewer than 10% of the people flying into L.A. are actually connecting.”

With the pending time change, she estimated an increase in the number of the people connecting to as high as 30%.

Overall, Sobotta maintains that the flight changes would be “transformational” for the Prescott Regional Airport.

Despite the good news, Prescott City Councilman Steve Sischka told the committee members that he had just attended a Rotary meeting during which complaints arose about the airline’s on-time record.

Sobotta reported that the airline has a 99% completion rate — a number that is improved considerably from the days of Great Lakes Airlines.

She told the committee members that she would ask for and report updated delay/cancelation numbers at next month’s committee meeting.

Members of the Airport Advisory Committee were hopeful that the increased “banks” of connecting flights would help with the perception that passengers might miss their connections because of delayed flights.

“If we get in a good bank, you have many more connections, and you can get on the next flight and continue your trip,” said Committee Chairman Tom Juliani.

