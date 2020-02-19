OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, Feb. 20
Weather  34.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Oleksiak breaks late tie, surging Stars beat Coyotes
NHL

Dallas Stars center Mattias Janmark (13) works with the puck next to Arizona Coyotes defenseman Jordan Oesterle (82) during the first period of a game in Dallas, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2019. (Michael Ainsworth/AP)

Dallas Stars center Mattias Janmark (13) works with the puck next to Arizona Coyotes defenseman Jordan Oesterle (82) during the first period of a game in Dallas, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2019. (Michael Ainsworth/AP)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: February 19, 2020 11:28 p.m.

DALLAS — Jamie Oleksiak broke a third-period tie with his first goal in 26 games and the Dallas Stars held on to beat the Arizona Coyotes 3-2 on Wednesday night.

Oleksiak stepped up into the top of the slot, took a pass from Alexander Radulov and sent a low snap shot past goalie Antti Raanta with 8:22 remaining.

Dallas is 5-0-1 in its last six games to pull even with Central Division leader St. Louis.

Ben Bishop made 21 of his season-high 39 saves in the first period.

Corey Perry and Radek Faksa scored power-play goals for Dallas.

Taylor Hall had a power-play goal for Arizona, Christian Fischer also scored in the second period and Raanta stopped 30 shots. Arizona remained in position for the second wild card from the Western Conference.

Perry had a goal and an assist and Denis Gurianov had two assists for the Stars. Jordan Oesterle assisted on both Arizona goals.

The Stars scored on both of their power plays and have 11 goals with a man advantage in their last nine games. They had at least one goal in eight of those games, failing only when they had no power plays in an overtime loss at Ottawa on Sunday.

Perry scored his first power-play goal this season 2:19 into the game. He was all alone at the left of the net for a snap shot after a quick-passing play from Miro Heiskanen at the left point to Denis Gurianov in the left faceoff circle to Roope Hintz in the right circle to Perry.

Jamie Benn appeared to increase that lead to 2-0 at 13:38 of the first but a video review showed that Dallas was offside.

Benn left at 10:27 of the second period when he was assessed a major penalty and a game misconduct for boarding Arizona captain Oliver Ekman-Larsson. During that power play, Hall sent a shot into the upper left corner of the net at 12:32 to tie it at 1.

Faksa’s power-play goal came at 16:01 on a backhand after skating across from the left side.

That Dallas lead lasted just until 18:12, when Fischer hit a rebound of Ilya Lyubushkin’s shot from above the right slot over Bishop.

NOTES

Dallas RW Alexander Radulov (upper-body injury) returned after missing three games. … Stars LW Roope Hintz has 11 of his 12 assists on the power play. … Hall has 21 points (9 goals, 12 assists) in 25 games against Dallas. … Fischer’s goal was his first in 23 games.

Coyotes: Complete a two-game, two-day trip Thursday night at St. Louis.

Stars: Play the second in a three-game homestand Friday night against St. Louis.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Stars score 4 in third, rally past Coyotes 4-2
Seguin scores twice in 3rd, Stars beat winless Coyotes
Benn’s goal breaks tie in 3rd, Dallas Stars beat Coyotes 5-2
Bishop makes 27 saves, Stars beat winless Coyotes
Galchenyuk’s 2 goals help Coyotes beat Stars, end skid

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries