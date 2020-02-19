Obituary: Janet Willis
Originally Published: February 19, 2020 8 p.m.
Janet Willis, 79, of Dewey, Arizona, passed away on February 16, 2020.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, February 24th, at 11:00 a.m., at Living Faith Church, 7225 No. Coyote Springs Road in Prescott Valley, Arizona.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to Sunrise Funeral Home.
Information provided by survivors.
