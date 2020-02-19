Local Sports in Breif: 3 PV youth athletes to attend Under Armour West Coast Elite Exposure Basketball Camp

Mauricio Holguin, Mason Hunt and Danian Bernardo of the PV Ballers, a local AAU youth basketball team, will be attending an Under Armour Camp during spring break in March. The trio was invited to the prestigious camp after being scouted at a tournament in Phoenix. All three players are eighth graders from the Prescott Valley area and are each averaging higher than a 3.7 GPA.

“These young men are great basketball players. They work hard every practice to get better they deserve this. As good as they are ball players they are better students and people says a lot about their parents,” said Pete Bernardo, head coach of the PV Ballers.

PV Police Foundation to hold golf tourney and ball drop April 26

The Prescott Valley Police Foundation will be hosting its 4th Annual Golf Tournament and Ball Drop on Sunday, April 26 at StoneRidge Golf Course. The tournament will be a four-person scramble with one person costing $90 and a foursome costing $350. Lunch is included in the entry fee and the first-place team will win eight rounds at StoneRidge while the first person to hit a hole-in-one on the third hole will win a new car. The tournament will also feature other events, including Closest to the Pin, Putting Contest, Gimmie Putt, 50/50 raffle and a prize drawing, which is free for all golfers. A $29 practice round will be offered the week of April 20. All proceeds will go to the Prescott Valley Police Department, which is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit. For more information, contact 928-582-0343.

Heading to a D-backs game this spring? Read up on their new bag policy

Chase Field and the Arizona Diamondbacks announced Jan. 8 that they will implement a clear-bag policy for all Chase Field events starting at D-backs Fan Fest on Saturday, Feb. 15.

Approved bags: Clear Bags (Plastic, vinyl or PVC) with no obscured interior pockets cannot exceed 12” x 6” x 12,” Plastic Storage Bag (Re-sealable, clear) -1 Gallon, Small Clutch Bags/Wallets no larger than 6.5” x 4.5.” All small clutch bags/wallets within a clear tote bag must fit the approved dimensions (6.5” x 4.5”). Seat cushions without pockets, zippers or concealable areas cannot exceed 18” wide. Clothing and blankets are permitted if carried loosely or in an approved clear bag

Not approved bags: Backpacks, Bags and wallets exceeding the size of a small clutch bag (6.5” W x 4.5” H). Non-approved seat cushions. Luggage of any kind, computer bags, camera bags, briefcases, fanny packs, cinch bags or any bag larger than the permissible size (6.5” W x 4.5” H).