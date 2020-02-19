OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, Feb. 19
Weather  42.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Letter: School voucher bills

Originally Published: February 19, 2020 8:53 p.m.

Editor:

I would like to clear up a misconception about SB1224 and HB2898, the school voucher bills that send Arizona tax dollars out of state. Those of us who oppose these bills don’t do so because we “hate” certain groups of children as we have ridiculously been accused; we do so because Arizona tax dollars belong in Arizona, period.

Arizona voters have already been extremely clear about the fact that they don’t want their tax dollars being used to send non-special-needs students to private schools, and I am right there with them. If the public schools that are good enough for my children aren’t good enough for yours — fine. You can make the choice to pay for a private school with your money, not mine. And if we oppose our tax dollars going to private schools in Arizona, is it any wonder we don’t want them going to other states? Especially when Arizona ranks near the bottom in education funding.

Our schools need that money!

I understand it will be hard for these few children to be displaced. But unfortunately these things happen. Just look at the hundreds of children right here in Prescott, including my own, who had to change schools when theirs were suddenly closed in 2015. They managed, and so will these little ones, despite what out-of-state, special interest groups would have you think.

Please contact our legislators and let them know if you agree — NO on SB1224 and HB2898.

Hilary Cannizzaro

Prescott

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Group turns in petitions to halt expanded school-voucher program
Arizonans vote to limit voucher program
Public dollars for private education: Senate panel votes to alter voucher rules
Hoffman, Riggs oppose Prop 305 for school vouchers
Bill allows students to attend private schools with tax dollars

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries