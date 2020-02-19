OFFERS
Learn about the 'Intrepid of Women of the Wild West,' Saturday, Feb. 22

Come learn about the "Intrepid of Women of the Wild West" at the Phippen Art Museum, 4701 AZ-89 in Prescott from 1 to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22. (Phippen Art Museum)

Come learn about the "Intrepid of Women of the Wild West" at the Phippen Art Museum, 4701 AZ-89 in Prescott from 1 to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22. (Phippen Art Museum)

By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: February 19, 2020 1:58 p.m.

Come learn about the "Intrepid of Women of the Wild West" at the Phippen Art Museum, 4701 AZ-89 in Prescott from 1 to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22.

Master Docent Dee Isham recounts the remarkable stories of those intrepid women of diverse backgrounds who played a pivotal role in settling the West and defining the culture of the region. Men are typically lauded as heroes or even anti-heroes in traditional westerns; women are often painted either as prostitutes who seduce the heroes or wholesome farm girls that marry the heroes. In reality, western women occupied much more varied roles.

Admission is free for museum members and guests with paid admission, $10 for adults, $8 for seniors, AAA members, active military personnel and veterans, $5 for students and free for children 12 and younger.

For more information, call 928-778-1385.

Submit local community events for our online calendar at: dCourier.com/submit-event.

Phippen Museum

