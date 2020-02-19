OFFERS
Ladies Roller Derby Bout, Saturday, Feb. 22
Prescott Whiskey Row-llers vs. the Casa Grande Big House Bombers

Join us for the first bout of season 11 when the Prescott Whiskey Row-llers go head to head with the Casa Grande Big House Bombers on the Pioneer Park Roller Hockey Rink, 1200 Commerce Dr. in Prescott from 2 to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22. (Northern Arizona Roller Derby)

Join us for the first bout of season 11 when the Prescott Whiskey Row-llers go head to head with the Casa Grande Big House Bombers on the Pioneer Park Roller Hockey Rink, 1200 Commerce Dr. in Prescott from 2 to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22. (Northern Arizona Roller Derby)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: February 19, 2020 5 a.m.

Join us on Saturday, Feb. 22 for the first bout of season eleven when the Prescott Whiskey Row-llers go head to head with the Casa Grande Big House Bombers on the Pioneer Park Roller Hockey Rink, 1200 Commerce Dr. in Prescott from 2 to 3:30 p.m.

If you support female athletics and skate culture, this event is for you. Come watch an impressive display of athleticism and grit on the track. These ladies are your kids' teachers, lawyers, nurses, published authors, community leaders, wives, mothers and athletes.

Entry is $5 per person. Kids under 12 are free. Bring your folding lawn chairs and sit right on the rink, track side. You are welcome to bring your personal coolers. There will also be refreshments available for purchase by Masa's, a local, small female owned business.

For more information, visit northernazrollerderby.com.

Submit local community events for our online calendar at: dCourier.com/submit-event.

Pioneer Park

