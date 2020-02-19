Free entry-level Amateur Radio class, Feb. 22 and 29
Originally Published: February 19, 2020 5 a.m.
The Yavapai Amateur Radio Club is offering a free class for people who want their entry-level license. The classes will be Feb. 22 and 29 at the Univ. of AZ Extension Building at the Prescott Rodeo Grounds, 840 Rodeo Dr., Building C.
For more information and to register, visit w7yrc.org/ham-licensing-class-registration.
Subscribers: Read a more complete story by clicking this headline, Yavapai Amateur Radio Club offering free class.
Submit local community events for our online calendar at: dCourier.com/submit-event.
More like this story
