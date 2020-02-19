Cougars erase early deficit to beat Florence in 1st round

FLORENCE — Chino Valley boys basketball returned to state on Wednesday after missing out the last two seasons, and they did it in a big way. The No. 18 Cougars overcame a slow start to topple No. 15 Florence 51-46 in the opening round of the 3A state playoffs.

In the early stages of Wednesday’s game, the Cougars fell in a 14-3 hole as Thomas Bartels (9 pts, 12 reb) and Kaleb Burns got into some foul trouble. However, some timely plays from 3A West Region Player of the Year Daniel Martinez (27 pts, 10 reb) helped the Cougars gain a six-point lead heading into the break.

Things began to heat up in the third quarter as Florence put together a little to take a four-point lead by the end of the frame. The Cougars ran rampant in the fourth quarter though as Martinez continued to make big plays down the stretch while Bartels hammered home a stellar dunk to close the game out.

This playoff win marked the Cougars’ first one since the 2008-09 season, which is something head coach Ravi Shetty said is really proud of.

“It feels great. I think this is the first playoff win for Chino Valley in over 12 years and it’s a big program win. This is my third year with the program so it’s a big win for us,” Shetty said. “The kids are really excited but now we got to start preparing for the second round.”

Trey Ely pitched in with six points and 11 rebounds.

UP NEXT

Chino Valley advances to the second round of state to take on No. 2 Valley Christian on Saturday at 7 p.m. That game will be on the road and the winner will play the winner of No. 7 Gilbert Christian and No. 10 Chinle in the quarterfinals at the Findlay Toyota Center on Tuesday, Feb. 25.

Aaron Valdez is a sports reporter for The Daily Courier of Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter at @Valaaron_94. Email avaldez@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2031.