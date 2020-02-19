OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, Feb. 20
Weather  34.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Cougars erase early deficit to beat Florence in 1st round
Prep Boys Basketball

Chino Valley Cougars. (Courier Graphic)

Chino Valley Cougars. (Courier Graphic)

mugshot photo
By Aaron Valdez | valaaron_94
Originally Published: February 19, 2020 11:34 p.m.

FLORENCE — Chino Valley boys basketball returned to state on Wednesday after missing out the last two seasons, and they did it in a big way. The No. 18 Cougars overcame a slow start to topple No. 15 Florence 51-46 in the opening round of the 3A state playoffs.

In the early stages of Wednesday’s game, the Cougars fell in a 14-3 hole as Thomas Bartels (9 pts, 12 reb) and Kaleb Burns got into some foul trouble. However, some timely plays from 3A West Region Player of the Year Daniel Martinez (27 pts, 10 reb) helped the Cougars gain a six-point lead heading into the break.

Things began to heat up in the third quarter as Florence put together a little to take a four-point lead by the end of the frame. The Cougars ran rampant in the fourth quarter though as Martinez continued to make big plays down the stretch while Bartels hammered home a stellar dunk to close the game out.

This playoff win marked the Cougars’ first one since the 2008-09 season, which is something head coach Ravi Shetty said is really proud of.

“It feels great. I think this is the first playoff win for Chino Valley in over 12 years and it’s a big program win. This is my third year with the program so it’s a big win for us,” Shetty said. “The kids are really excited but now we got to start preparing for the second round.”

Trey Ely pitched in with six points and 11 rebounds.

UP NEXT

Chino Valley advances to the second round of state to take on No. 2 Valley Christian on Saturday at 7 p.m. That game will be on the road and the winner will play the winner of No. 7 Gilbert Christian and No. 10 Chinle in the quarterfinals at the Findlay Toyota Center on Tuesday, Feb. 25.

Aaron Valdez is a sports reporter for The Daily Courier of Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter at @Valaaron_94. Email avaldez@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2031.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Cougars return to state after 2-year drought
Photo & Video: Cougars roll past Kingman Academy 61-31 in regular-season finale
Cougars race past Sultans for 3rd straight win
Cougars down Kingman 66-49, snaps 4-game slide
Cougars open Holiday Classic with 2 losses

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries