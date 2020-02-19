'Cookbook Exchange' at Prescott Farmers Market, Feb. 22

A "Cookbook Exchange" will take place at the cookbook tent near the main entrance of the Prescott Farmers Market at Yavapai College, 1100 E. Sheldon St. from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22.

Bring a cookbook, exchange a cookbook or simply take one home. Out of respect for your fellow swappers, books should be in good condition.



This is a free event and donations of food-related books are accepted and appreciated.

Can't make it that day but have books you want to donate? Contact marie@prescottfarmersmarket.org to coordinate.

