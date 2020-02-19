OFFERS
Badgers, Bears well-represented in Grand Canyon recognitions
Prep Sports

Prescott head coach Paul Campuzano has a word with forward Lily Jensen during a game against Bradshaw Mountain on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at Bill Shepard Field in Prescott. Campuzano was named 4A Grand Canyon Region Coach of the Year while Jensen was named 4A Grand Canyon Region Player of the Year. (Aaron Valdez/Courier)

Prescott head coach Paul Campuzano has a word with forward Lily Jensen during a game against Bradshaw Mountain on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at Bill Shepard Field in Prescott. Campuzano was named 4A Grand Canyon Region Coach of the Year while Jensen was named 4A Grand Canyon Region Player of the Year. (Aaron Valdez/Courier)

mugshot photo
By Aaron Valdez | valaaron_94
Originally Published: February 19, 2020 11:48 p.m.

Cougars also in mix for 3A West basketball awards

AIA recently released 4A Grand Canyon recognitions for basketball and soccer as Prescott and Bradshaw Mountain were well-represented in the All-Region First Team, Second Team and Honorable Mention lineups.

BASKETBALL

Boys: For the 4A Grand Canyon Recognitions, Prescott’s Jason Parent and Korey Schwartz and Bradshaw Mountain’s Carter John and Nathan Summit were named to the First Team. Six other Badgers and Bears received Honorable Mentions, including Devon Banda, Tripp Nestor, Jordan Massis, Dellinger Boyd, Sam Yeager and Milap Owens.

Chino Valley’s Daniel Martinez headlined the 3A West Recognitions as he was named Region Player of the Year. Thomas Bartels was named to the 3A West First Team while Kaleb Burns made the Second Team.

Girls: Bradshaw Mountain’s Sierra Woolley and Rick Haltom won big by getting named Region Defensive Player of the Year and Region Coach of the Year, respectively. Woolley was, of course, also named to the First Team along with Prescott’s Hollie Dalton. Bears’ Kendal Newton and Badgers’ Kira Reily made the Second Team while Bears’ Peyton Bradshaw and Badgers’ Alisa LeBlanc received Honorable Mentions.

In the 3A West, Chino Valley’s Shayne Andrews was named Region Defensive Player of the Year while her teammate Abigail Polacek made the Second Team. Melissa Soto and Lindsey tenBerg received Honorable Mentions.

SOCCER

Boys: In the 4A Grand Canyon Recognitions, Badgers Brayden Nelson, Cade Tutrone (Region Offensive Player of the Year) and Frankie Castro were all named to the All-Region First Team while Bradshaw Mountain’s Tyston Cohen also received a nod. Diego Sanchez, Shane Workman, Dillion Harwood and Aldo Munoz were named to the Second Team.

Girls: To no surprise, Prescott dominated the 4A Grand Canyon recognitions with Paul Campuzano, Emma Alvarez and Lily Jensen taking Region Coach of the Year, Offensive Player of the Year and Player of the Year, respectively. Badgers Alexa Sell and Sawyer Magnett joined Alvarez, Jensen and Bradshaw Mountain’s Delaney Johnson on the Frist Team. Prescott’s Hailey Mayhan, Kari Kasun, and Katie Kasun and Bradshaw Mountain’s Sarah Hacker made the Second Team.

Aaron Valdez is a sports reporter for The Daily Courier of Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter at @Valaaron_94. Email avaldez@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2031.

