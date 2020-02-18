OFFERS
Why are flags at half-staff today, Feb. 18, 2020

Flags have been ordered at half-staff at all government buildings from sunrise to sunset.

Flags have been ordered at half-staff at all government buildings from sunrise to sunset.

Originally Published: February 18, 2020 12:15 a.m.

photo

Officer David Kellywood was killed in the line of duty on Feb. 17 while responding to a report of gunshots fired south of Pinetop-Lakeside, Arizona. (Navajo County Sheriff's Office/Courtesy)

Governor Doug Ducey ordered flags at all state buildings be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset today, Feb. 18, 2020, in honor of White Mountain Apache Police Officer David Kellywood.

Officer Kellywood was killed in the line of duty on Feb. 17 while responding to a report of gunshots fired south of Pinetop-Lakeside, Arizona. Kellywood joined the department nine months ago after graduating from the police academy. Born in McNary, Arizona, Officer Kellywood was a member of the White Mountain Apache Tribe.

“Arizona mourns the death of Officer David Kellywood of the White Mountain Apache Police Department,” said Governor Doug Ducey in a prepared statement. “This heartbreaking loss is another reminder of the danger our law enforcement officers face every day to keep others safe. Our prayers are with Officer Kellywood’s wife, children and loved ones as well as the White Mountain Apache Tribe. In honor of Officer Kellywood’s life and service, I am ordering flags at all state buildings be lowered to half-staff.”

According to the Officer Down memorial webpage, Officer Kellywood was responding to shots being fired near the Hon-Dah Casino shortly before 1 a.m. During a struggle at the scene, Kellywood was fatally shot. Another officer on scene reportedly shot and killed the suspect.

Officer Kellywood is survived by his wife and children.

Information provided by the Office of the Governor.

photo

Born in McNary, Arizona, Officer David Kellywood was a member of the White Mountain Apache Tribe. (Navajo County Sheriff's Office/Courtesy)

