Viewpoint Connector contract approved
Project anticipated to finish early 2021, Public Works director says

The location of the Viewpoint Connector which will link Viewpoint Drive from Manley Drive to Roundup Drive. (Town of Prescott Valley/Courtesy)

The location of the Viewpoint Connector which will link Viewpoint Drive from Manley Drive to Roundup Drive. (Town of Prescott Valley/Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By Jason Wheeler | PrescottWheels
Originally Published: February 18, 2020 5:08 p.m.

Dewey-based Earth Resources Corporation was awarded a $7.6 million contract to build the Viewpoint Connector by a unanimous Prescott Valley Town Council on Thursday, Feb. 13.

The new roadway will cross State Trust Land and link Viewpoint Drive from Manley Drive to Roundup Drive. This is a project that has been a long time coming, Public Works Director Norm Davis said.

“The corridor has been planned over the last 20 some years,” said Davis, noting in the Thursday, Feb. 6, study session that the connector has become necessary in recent years so the traffic flow heading north can be improved.

Earth Resources Corporation is eager to get started on the project and work is expected to begin right away, Davis said. The two-lane road could be in place by January 2021.

While Earth Resources was awarded the contract, there was good competition between local contractors, Davis added.

Despite it being such a large job, the local companies do such great work on these types of projects that no out-of-town contractors decide to compete.

Looking to the future, Davis said the corridor could have additional lanes and even be adjoined with North Glassford Hill Road.

Money to pay for the project is coming from what the town generates in sales tax. “This is an important transportation corridor we’re continuing to improve,” he said. “We’ve had a long-term plan in place, lots of things in play here; long-term planning generating the money so we can actually have the particular fund balance to pay for the construction that we’re not borrowing the money.”

Once the project is completed, improvements can be made to Manley Drive and Tranquil Boulevard at their intersections with Robert Road. Improvements are also planned for a mile-long stretch of Fulton Drive and Long Mesa Drive, which will eventually hook into Viewpoint Drive.

