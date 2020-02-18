OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, Feb. 18
Weather  43.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Trump pardons ex-San Francisco 49ers owner DeBartolo Jr.
NFL

In this Aug. 8, 2015, file photo former owner of the San Francisco 49ers Edward DeBartolo, Jr., is interviewed before the Pro Football Hall of Fame ceremony at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio. President Donald Trump pardoned DeBartolo, who is convicted in gambling fraud scandal. (Gene J. Puskar, AP File)

In this Aug. 8, 2015, file photo former owner of the San Francisco 49ers Edward DeBartolo, Jr., is interviewed before the Pro Football Hall of Fame ceremony at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio. President Donald Trump pardoned DeBartolo, who is convicted in gambling fraud scandal. (Gene J. Puskar, AP File)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: February 18, 2020 10:22 p.m.

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Tuesday pardoned Edward DeBartolo Jr., the former San Francisco 49ers owner convicted in a gambling fraud scandal who built one of the most successful NFL teams in the game's history.

DeBartolo, who owned the San Francisco 49ers during their 1980s-1990s dynasty, was involved in one of the biggest owners' scandals in the sport's history. In 1998, he pleaded guilty to failing to report a felony when he paid $400,000 to former Louisiana Gov. Edwin Edwards in exchange for a riverboat gambling license.

The White House announced the surprise decision to reporters on Tuesday, with NFL greats Jerry Rice, Jim Brown, Ronnie Lott and Charles Haley in attendance.

"You know what, we all make mistakes and today the president cleared that mistake from him," said Haley, an NFL Hall of Fame defensive end who played on two of DeBartolo's Super Bowl winning teams.

DeBartolo, whose San Francisco 49ers won five Super Bowls under his leadership, stepped down as owner in 1997 after two Louisiana newspapers reported he would be indicted for gambling fraud.

The move by Trump comes as he's stepped up efforts to use sports as a vehicle to reach out to American voters ahead of the November elections. The president and his campaign advisers have high hopes of expanding his base by pulling new voters to the polls who typically avoid politics.

On Sunday, Trump headed to the Daytona 500, becoming just the second sitting president to attend the NASCAR event. In recent months, the president has also made high-profile visits to the World Series and the college football championship game. Trump was greeted with cheers by football and NASCAR fans, and a chorus of boos at Game 5 of the World Series hosted by the Washington Nationals.

Ohio Pastor Darrell Scott, an early supporter and longtime ally of the president, said that he submitted the package advocating DeBartolo's case more than a year ago, and said a long list of "NFL greats" had submitted character references on his behalf. Scott had also encouraged Trump to intervene on behalf of the New York rapper A$AP Rocky after he was detained in Stockholm in last summer after getting involved in a street fight in the Swedish capital.

"It's something DeBartolo... he's been wanting that stain removed from his legacy for a long time," said Scott, who attend Tuesday's announcement.

Scott said that he submitted the package advocating DeBartolo's case more than a year ago, and said a long list of "NFL greats" had submitted character references on his behalf.

"He thought about it, he considered it," Scott said of Trump. "I think it's long overdue."

Trump has used the power of pardon several times throughout his presidency to clear high-profile Americans convicted of crimes.

Others pardoned by Trump include former Arizona sheriff Joe Arpaio,, who faced jail time after a conviction stemming from his use of immigration patrols that focused on Latinos; conservative commentator Dinesh D'Souza, who received five years of probation after pleading guilty to campaign finance fraud; and I. Lewis "Scooter" Libby, a former top aide to Vice President Dick Cheney who was convicted of lying to investigators and obstruction of justice following the 2003 leak of the covert identity of CIA officer Valerie Plame.

DeBartolo avoided prison, was fined $1 million and was suspended for a year by the NFL. But the episode effectively ended his NFL career.

DeBartolo withdrew from the project after the state gambling board demanded he hand over all documents he gave to the grand jury. The documents included an "unexecuted agreement" between DeBartolo and the former governor's son, Stephen Edwards.

Rice, an NFL Hall of Famer who played on three of DeBartolo's Super Bowl-winning teams, said DeBartolo "was like that 12th man" of the great 49ers teams.

"He's the main reason why we won so many Super Bowls," Rice said. "So today is a great day for him. I'm glad to be here and be a part of that. It's just something I will never forget. This man, he has done so much in the community, has done so much in NFL football."

DeBartolo withdrew from the riverboat gambling project after the state gambling board demanded he hand over all documents he gave to the grand jury. The documents included an "unexecuted agreement" between DeBartolo and Stephen Edwards.

The state gambling board canceled the project after DeBartolo withdrew.

The DeBartolo family built their fortune through commercial real estate – mostly owning shopping malls. The family business was started by DeBartolo's father, who died in 1994. In addition to the 49ers, the family also owned the Pittsburgh Penguins of the National Hockey League before selling the team in 1991.

DeBartolo Jr. ran the San Francisco 49ers starting 1977, and his hiring of coach Bill Walsh in 1979 led to the franchise's most successful era. From 1982 to 1995, the team won five Super Bowlsand made 18 playoff appearances.

After the suspension, DeBartolo gave control of the team to his sister, Denise DeBartolo York.

He never returned to the NFL after his suspension. The team is now run by his nephew, Jed York.

DeBartolo was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2016.

NFL great Jim Brown, an outspoken Trump supporter, also attended Tuesday's announcement and praised the president for pardoning DeBartolo.

"I'm going to make it real simple: Eddie DeBartolo is a great man," said the former Cleveland Brown fullback. "I'm here to support him ... But I'm 100 behind his humanity and he's been a great, great friend of mine and for the league after all these years. So thank you."

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Arpaio pushes to erase conviction pardoned by Trump
Trump considers pardon for Ali, wants athletes' advice
Trump pardons late boxer Jack Johnson a century later
Trump again signals he’ll pardon Joe Arpaio
Ex-Sheriff Joe Arpaio says he isn't seeking Trump's pardon

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries