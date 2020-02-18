Sweeps all around for Yavapai softball, baseball

SOFTBALL

The Roughrider softball team swept their 2020 home opener Tuesday afternoon at Bill Vallely Field over South Mountain Community College, 13-9 and 10-2. YC improves to 11-6 on the year and 5-2 in ACCAC play. South Mountain falls to 4-6 overall and 4-6 in conference play.

Despite 6 miscues, the Roughriders came away victorious in game one. Yavapai opened up to an early 8-2 victory after two innings. South Mountain cut the lead in half scoring two more in the third inning. YC added one in the fifth and four in the sixth to secure the victory.

Jackie Traughber got the victory in the circle throwing 3.1 innings and striking out 4.3 runs scored and two runs batted in. Alexis Garayzar was 2 for 4 with 2 runs scored and 4 RBI’s.

In the second game, Yavapai had 12 hits six for extra bases. Sanoe Helenihi, Alexis Garayzar, Megan Parsley and Kamryn Kamakaiwi each had two hits. Alexis Garza, Kamakaiwi and Parsley each homered.

Kamryn Kamakaiwi got the win in four innings pitched while striking out five.

Yavapai continues conference play on Thursday, February 20th entertaining Chandler-Gilbert Community College. The doubleheader will begin at 12 p.m.

BASEBALL

The Roughrider baseball team swept Scottsdale Community College in a home conference doubleheader Tuesday afternoon to improve their overall record to 11-2 and their ACCAC mark to 3-1. YC won the first game 8-7 and won the second game 13-3. Scottsdale falls to 8-5 on the year and 1-3 in league play.

In the first game, YC led 6-0 after four innings of play but the Artichokes took the lead scoring 7 runs in their half of the third and fourth innings. YC regained the lead in the bottom of the sixth inning and Bobby Meza got the final three outs in the seventh inning to earn the victory.

Willie Cano was 3 for 3 with two doubles. Jack Silverman was 2 for 4 with four runs batted in. Christian Encarnacion-Strand was 1 for 2 with a home run and two RBI’s.

Yavapai had 13 hits in the second game blowout 6 for extra bases. YC was down 1-0 in the third inning when the offense exploded for nine runs to put the game out of reach. Trey Morril threw all 7 innings for the victory.

Willie Cano, Christian Encarnacion-Strand, Amari Bartee and Matt Novis each had two hits. Josh Romero hit a home run and had three RBI’s. Jack Silverman was 1 for 3 with a homer.

YC takes a break from ACCAC play with a home doubleheader on Wednesday, February 19th against Thompson Rivers University. The games will begin at 12 p.m.

—Information provided by Yavapai Athletics