Spectrum Healthcare welcomes patients at new Prescott location

Spectrum Healthcare has announced the opening of its new location at 990 Willow Creek Road in Prescott. (Spectrum Healthcare/Courtesy)

Originally Published: February 18, 2020 8:57 p.m.

PRESCOTT — Spectrum Healthcare announced the opening of its new location at 990 Willow Creek Road in Prescott.

The new facility began offering a full range of behavioral health services on Feb. 17, 2020.

“Prescott is a wonderful community, and we’re excited to make our whole health services available to more patients here,” said April Rhodes, CEO of Spectrum Healthcare. “Our new location will offer expert behavioral health and psychiatric services, with more than four comfortable therapy rooms for individual, couples, family and group counseling.”

Spectrum Healthcare provides compassionate, integrated health care across the lifespan to residents of Northern Arizona. “We believe in providing care when, where and how our patients need it,” said Rhodes. “We’re proud to offer services that the Prescott area is in need of with more people moving here. We also offer a Mobile Crisis Team that works 24/7 to bring the right help to people in the community.”

Spectrum also offers medication assisted treatment (MAT) for substance abuse and opioid addiction. Inpatient residential care is available for women with co-occurring mental illness and substance abuse disorders. Spectrum’s Work Adjustment Training Program (WAT) provides training and work opportunities for people living with mental illness.

This is Spectrum Healthcare’s second Prescott location. Its first location at 3633 Crossings Drive offers a full range of health services, including same-day primary care, behavioral health and psychiatry services, plus an onsite lab.

Spectrum was the first organization in Northern Arizona to offer structurally integrated health care. Founded in 1965 as a small behavioral health care clinic in Cottonwood, Spectrum now also has locations in Prescott, Camp Verde and Sedona.

For more information, visit www.spectrumhealthcare-group.com.

Information provided by Spectrum Healthcare.

