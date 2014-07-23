OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, Feb. 18
Weather  55.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Proposal would cut prison time for non-dangerous offenders in Arizona

This July 23, 2014, file photo shows a state prison in Florence, Arizona. (AP Photo/File)

This July 23, 2014, file photo shows a state prison in Florence, Arizona. (AP Photo/File)

JACQUES BILLEAUD, Associated Press
Originally Published: February 18, 2020 4:23 p.m.

PHOENIX — Advocates for overhauling Arizona’s criminal justice system want to put a proposal on the November ballot that would cut the sentences of non-dangerous offenders for good behavior.

A ballot proposal filed on Tuesday would allow for the release of non-dangerous offenders after serving 50% of their sentences. Currently, inmates generally must serve 85% of their punishments.

The latest measure wouldn’t apply to people convicted of sexual assault, murder and dangerous crimes against children.

The proposal also would authorize the use of state revenue from medical marijuana sales to hire more substance abuse counselors for inmates. Proponents say there aren’t enough counselors in state prisons.

Organizers have until early July to gather the 237,000 signatures needed to put the measure on the ballot for voters to decide.

Supporters said the public now realizes that the criminal justice system is expensive and does a poor job of rehabilitating people who have been incarcerated. They say the measure will win voter support because a majority of Arizonans knows someone who is or has been incarcerated.

“You can’t sell them on this ridiculous bogeyman idea when it’s their kid or their neighbor or their husband or wife” who has been imprisoned, said Caroline Isaacs, program director for the American Friends Service Committee-Arizona, a Quaker group that has called for an end to mass incarceration.

State Sen. John Kavanagh, a former police officer, doubts that the measure will win approval from the public. “That’s a bridge too far for most people,” Kavanagh said.

Kavanagh said the movement to overhaul the criminal justice system is falsely predicated on a belief that the state’s laws are excessive and that most people in prison would be harmless citizens.

A law passed last year lowered the time that people convicted of certain nonviolent drug crimes must serve to 70% if they participate in drug treatment and other self-improvement programs.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Obama shortens prison sentences for 61 drug offenders
Talk of the Town: Releasing inmates early would increase crime
Organization seeks lower prison terms for ‘non-dangerous offenses’
My reasons in support of the jail tax
Column: Less prison spending leaves more for education

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries