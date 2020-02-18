OFFERS
Propane truck rolled on Highway 89 on Feb. 14; took nearly 12 hours to clean up scene

mugshot photo
By Max Efrein | mefrein
Originally Published: February 18, 2020 11:44 a.m.

A propane truck rolled on Highway 89 Friday afternoon, Feb. 14, causing a shutdown in both directions.

The crash occurred at about 3:28 p.m. at milepost 274, near Yarnell, said Bart Graves, a spokesperson with the Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS).

The driver of the truck, a 42-year-old man from Peoria, was injured and taken to a Phoenix-area hospital.

Hazardous materials units were called to the scene because of leaking fuel.

“Once enough personnel was on scene, traffic was able to pass through the area by alternating lanes,” Graves said.

The fuel was all safely offloaded onto another truck and the roadway re-opened before 3 a.m. after the rolled truck was removed.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation, Graves said.

Follow Max Efrein on Twitter @mefrein, email him at mefrein@prescottaz.com or call him at 928-445-3333 ext. 1105.

