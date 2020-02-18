Prescott makes list of top Western towns
Magazine cites courthouse plaza, Whiskey Row
Updated as of Tuesday, February 18, 2020 10:38 PM
Prescott’s past as a one-time home of Virgil Earp and Doc Holliday, as well as its place as Arizona’s Territorial capitol, were among the features that helped to land the community on True West Magazine’s list of Top Western Towns for 2020.
“Virgil Earp was a lawman there. Doc Holliday lived there for a time. Prescott was an Old West hotbed during Arizona’s territorial days. And many reminders of that time still stand,” states a news release from the City of Prescott announcing the new designation.
San Angelo, Texas, took the top spot, the news release reports. Prescott and others on the list are featured in the February/March 2020 issue, which hit newsstands on Feb. 18.
Along with its other western features, downtown Prescott’s courthouse plaza “sets the tone with a sidewalk timeline featuring prominent dates in the region’s development,” says the news release.
The timeline “mixes nicely with the historical plaques along Whiskey Row across the street,” says the news release, adding that the famous strip of saloons includes The Palace, which adorns its walls with historical photos.
The news release also refers to Sharlot Hall Museum, which features Arizona Territory’s first governor’s residence — a log cabin restored to its original look. In addition, it notes that the Phippen Museum has 17 bronze sculptures and paintings by Solon Borglum.
Capping it all off is “Prescott’s first rodeo (which) took place in 1888,” states the news release. “Prescott Frontier Days rodeo still turns the town upside down with eight days of wild fun over the Fourth of July,” it adds.
True West Executive Editor Bob Boze Bell refers to Prescott as “a remarkable Old West town. Not only because of its history, but because it has done so much to preserve and present it through buildings, museums, events, and more. Prescott truly deserves the designation as a Top Western Town.”
In response to the designation, Prescott Mayor Greg Mengarelli said, “We’re proud of this recognition we’ve received from True West Magazine and the chance to showcase our western history, heritage and culture. Our community is rich with experiences from the past, and visitors from near and far plan their vacations around them. We look forward to many more years of sharing this rich history and hope to be number one on the list sometime soon.”
This is the 15th year True West has presented its annual award. Editors base their selection on criteria demonstrating how each town has preserved its history through old buildings, museums and other institutions, events, and promotions of historic resources.
