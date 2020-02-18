Photo: Bowling with H.E.A.R.T.

Emily Carey bowls a frame during the 2020 Horses with H.E.A.R.T. Bowl-A-Thon on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. The event had a good turnout, said Horses with H.E.A.R.T. Executive Director Pam Berry. The Bowl-A-Thon is the organization’s largest fundraiser of the year, but donations can be made year round at www.horseswithheartaz.org.