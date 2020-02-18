One Man's Rant: David’s Odyssey, part II

Last week’s column left you, David, his brother, mother and grandfather departing Singapore and heading for Vietnam where they anchored off shore for three weeks since, in 1965, the country wasn’t receiving civilian visitors.

Next, in Hong Kong, the boys faced a dining decision: to eat a seven-course dinner in a floating restaurant or to choose the offerings of a new popular Colonial Sanders franchise that had just opened. They chose the floating restaurant.

In Kobe, Japan, the travelers ate in a large restaurant with 40-foot ceilings.

Here, David had an epiphany; each course was served as it came off the grill which produced a much more satisfying dining experience than crowding all courses onto a plate as we do in the west. David didn’t know it at the time, but that discovery would play a role in his future.

As the month of September and another school year approached, the group’s final port of call was Hawaii which offered big-island surfing and sun burns that had to be treated before returning to Indiana.

So, what did David learn from his summer excursion? He learned about the force of a grandfather who satisfied his life-long dream of traveling the world and the warmth of a man who wanted to share that experience with his grandsons. He also discovered that in one’s early life, girls were mightily impressed by a date offering them a fresh corsage (David’s mother specially prepared them in her greenhouse) and who could whip up an exotic dinner like sukiyaki on a hibachi.



But perhaps most crucially, he discovered that his professional fortunes could be realized by creative cooking. He worked as a chef in a number of restaurants before becoming a junior partner in a Mexican/Chinese grill in Los Angeles. He opened several other establishments where he specialized in vegetarian cooking, then finished out his career as a consultant to the restaurant industry.

His fortunes also lay in meeting a young woman several times before finally popping the time-honored question. It seems that he and Edie had been born at the same hospital in Indianapolis just one month apart.

They graduated from different high schools the same year in Indianapolis, but by happenstance at Indiana University in 1967, sat next to each other in Sociology 101 class. There, they at least said hello a couple of times.

Moving forward to an evening in 1972, David picked up his date in a home where Edie was staying. They said hello again. David then moved to LA to begin his career

In 1976, Edie and Nancy, a girl friend who lived in LA, drove from Indianapolis to the West Coast. David just happened to be house sitting for Nancy in LA. David and Edie exchanged another hello.

Not long after, Nancy and David’s older brother invited David and Edie to join them in renting a sail boat and setting course for Catalina Island. It still wasn’t a date, according to either Edie or David.

To make a much longer story much shorter, in late 1976, David finally asked Edie to marry him. The whole one-knee thing proceeded flawlessly until a nearby lamp shade caught fire from the candle David had lit to provide the romantic ambiance for his proposal.

To write this two-part column in the space allowed to me, David, Edie and I agreed that we wouldn’t mention the trip to Belize in 1978, the mosquitos, the tarantulas, or how frequently the Volkswagen mini bus broke down. And we certainly wouldn’t discuss the reference “wrong-way peach fuzz.”

David warmly remembers his grandfather, Edward, who died at the age of 87 in 1968.

To comment on this column, email wilaugust46@gmail.com.