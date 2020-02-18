Obituary Notice: Carol Marie McMorris
Originally Published: February 18, 2020 8:41 p.m.
Carol Marie McMorris, age 92 was born July 30, 1927 in Williamsport, Pennsylvania and passed away on February 11, 2020 in Prescott, Arizona.
Heritage Memory Mortuary handled the arrangements.
Most Read
- Woman dies in rollover crash near Mayer; boyfriend publicly shoots himself nearby
- Women, empowered, are fastest-growing segment of gun owners
- Unidentified 'boom' in Prescott heard as far away as Phoenix, meteorite hunter investigating
- Yavapai County officials: Loud boom may have been a meteor
- How an $80 Prescott speeding ticket becomes $190
- Crash on Hwy 69 blocking traffic near Mayer
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Feb. 18, 2020
- Need2Know: Prescott Boot and Shoe closes; final day at Sears is Feb. 16; Spectrum Healthcare opens second Prescott location
- Unexpected Prescott area snowfall causes delays, minor crashes, outages
- Editorial cartoon (1): Feb. 16, 2020
- Woman dies in rollover crash near Mayer; boyfriend publicly shoots himself nearby
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Jan. 24, 2020
- Search underway in Belize for missing Prescott woman
- FBI takes over search for missing Prescott woman in Belize
- Women, empowered, are fastest-growing segment of gun owners
- Update: 12-year-old PUSD student found safe
- WATCH: Jeep driven over Prescott car wash’s concrete barrier, rolls on Sheldon St.
- Unidentified 'boom' in Prescott heard as far away as Phoenix, meteorite hunter investigating
- Yavapai declared ‘Second Amendment Sanctuary County’
- ADOT: Lane restrictions, full closures coming for I-17 beginning Jan. 19
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: