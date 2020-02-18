OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, Feb. 18
Weather  45.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Obituary: Marsha Cudney

Marsha Cudney

Marsha Cudney

Originally Published: February 18, 2020 8:55 p.m.

Marsha Cudney, age 77, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at YRMC Hospital in Prescott, Arizona.

She was born in Los Angeles, California June 15, 1942, to Gerald and Theta (Leeham) Cudney.

She attended Kingman High School, work at parents “Dime Stores” in Kingman, Flagstaff and Silver City. She loved driving the Jerome Hill Climb in her Triumph Sports Car.

At 20, off to Los Angeles, working in Los Angeles retail stores. Held many management positions. Was most intrigued with Loss Prevention/Security. Eventually moved back to Phoenix and began her own Private Investigation & Loss Prevention Business. She pioneered the CCW Permit and Guard Training working with AZDPS.

She resided with her partner Karen Cooke for 47 fun yrs. in Phoenix and Prescott Arizona. They owned several Security Guard and Private Investigation Companies. Her music was Rock & Roll: Mick, Janice, The Who, Bruce, Grace Slick, Stevie Nicks, Joan Jet, Tina, Linda Ronstadt, Aretha, Cher, Pink, Melisa, and of course Pasty. She truly believed Cyndi and this Girl Just Want’s to Have Fun. Which she did! If you knew Marsha you would know she lived in the moment.

She is survived by her partner Karen, her beautiful White Standard Poodles; Lily and Daisy; her adopted daughter, Liz Silva Lopez and partner’s sisters, Cinde Clark and family, Debbie Vuist and family and many nieces, grand nieces, and cousins. Also, her BFF, Dr. Dee Dee Nevelle and Retta Hanks, longtime friend Rose Prince and many friends near and far.

Information provided by survivors.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries