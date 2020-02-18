Obituary: Marsha Cudney

Marsha Cudney, age 77, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at YRMC Hospital in Prescott, Arizona.

She was born in Los Angeles, California June 15, 1942, to Gerald and Theta (Leeham) Cudney.

She attended Kingman High School, work at parents “Dime Stores” in Kingman, Flagstaff and Silver City. She loved driving the Jerome Hill Climb in her Triumph Sports Car.

At 20, off to Los Angeles, working in Los Angeles retail stores. Held many management positions. Was most intrigued with Loss Prevention/Security. Eventually moved back to Phoenix and began her own Private Investigation & Loss Prevention Business. She pioneered the CCW Permit and Guard Training working with AZDPS.

She resided with her partner Karen Cooke for 47 fun yrs. in Phoenix and Prescott Arizona. They owned several Security Guard and Private Investigation Companies. Her music was Rock & Roll: Mick, Janice, The Who, Bruce, Grace Slick, Stevie Nicks, Joan Jet, Tina, Linda Ronstadt, Aretha, Cher, Pink, Melisa, and of course Pasty. She truly believed Cyndi and this Girl Just Want’s to Have Fun. Which she did! If you knew Marsha you would know she lived in the moment.

She is survived by her partner Karen, her beautiful White Standard Poodles; Lily and Daisy; her adopted daughter, Liz Silva Lopez and partner’s sisters, Cinde Clark and family, Debbie Vuist and family and many nieces, grand nieces, and cousins. Also, her BFF, Dr. Dee Dee Nevelle and Retta Hanks, longtime friend Rose Prince and many friends near and far.

