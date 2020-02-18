Obituary: Howard F. Roushey

Howard F. Roushey was born August 15, 1926 in Pennsylvania. He died February 12, 2020 at the age of 93. He traveled a lot, loved his RV and worked for an insurance company for 31 years. When he retired early, he went into real estate – his true love and calling. Howard was a veteran of the Army Air Corp during WWII.

Howard married Marlene in 1973. They had a wonderful and exciting life together as “partners in everything.” Howard and Marlene moved to Prescott in 1991 and never left. They loved Prescott and everything about it.

Howard is survived here in Prescott by his loving wife, Marlene; daughter, Lynda Harris and twin granddaughters, Kelcey and Lacey Harris.

A graveside service, with military honors, will begin at 9 a.m., Friday, February 28, 2020 at the Prescott National Cemetery at 500 N. Hwy 89 in Prescott. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Heritage Memory Mortuary. Please visit www.heritagemortuary.com to sign Howard’s online guestbook.

Information provided by survivors.

