Obituary: Florian Steve Koniarski

Florian Steve Koniarski, 89, of Prescott, Arizona, passed away on Feb. 11, 2020, after suffering complications from a fall on Dec. 22, 2019. Florian was born in Cleveland, Ohio on Dec. 30, 1930 to the late Florian and Helen Koniarski. He enlisted in the U. S. Marine Corps at age 17 and served his country there for 10 years, seeing combat in Korea.

After honorable discharge, he completed a two-year printing course in the Southeast and then went to work setting type for the Prescott Daily Courier. Later, he worked at a Pacific Palisades, Calif. newspaper and the Government Printing Office in Washington, D.C., retiring in 1980.

He was much loved by family and friends and will be sorely missed. Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Louisa; sons, Darryl (Betty) of Needles, Calif. and Terry (Joan) of Arlington, Viginia; sister, LaVerne (Robert) Harhay of San Clemente, Calif.; nieces Lois (Gary) Ambrose of San Clemente, Calif. and Brenda (Steve) Thompson of Lake Forest, Calif.; nephew, Tom (Taril) Harhay, Laguna Niguel, Calif.; sister-in-law, Rachel Wells, Prescott; nephew, Frederick (Ruth) Wells, of Prescott Valley and niece, Cindy (Chet) Conlin of Visalia, Calif.; niece, Sharon Koniarski (Linda Wellhausen) of Sioux Falls, So. Dakota, as well as cousins Patricia Voisinet, Cleveland Ohio and Fran (Gary) Motz, Streetsboro, Ohio.

Florian’s service, with military honors, will be held at Prescott National Cemetery on Monday Feb. 24th 2020 at 3:00 p.m.

The family wishes to offer special thanks to the staff and caregivers at the Northern AZ Veteran’s Hospital Hospice Ward for their extraordinary care and comfort.

