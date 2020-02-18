Neil Simon's 'God's Favorite,' Thursday, Feb. 20
Performances for Neil Simon's "God's Favorite" are being held at Prescott Center for the Arts, 208 N. Marina St. Feb. 27 through March 8.
Successful Long Island businessman Joe Benjamin is a modern-day ‘Job’ with a demanding wife, ungrateful children and wise-cracking household employees. Just when it seems things couldn’t get any worse, he is visited by Sidney Lipton, a.k.a. a messenger from God with a mission to test Joe’s faith and report back to “the Boss.” Neil Simon spins a contemporary morality tale like no other in this hilarious comedy. Directed by Frank Malle.
Nine performances:
- Thursday, Feb. 27 at 7:30 p.m.
- Friday, Feb. 28 at 7:30 p.m.
- Saturday, Feb. 29 at 7:30 p.m.
- Sunday, March 1 at 2 p.m.
- March 5 @ 7:30 PM
- Thursday, March 6 at 7:30 p.m.
- Friday, March 7 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
- Saturday, March 8 at 2 p.m.
Tickets are $17 to $22. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit pca-az.net.
Submit local community events for our online calendar at: dCourier.com/submit-event.
