Two-vehicle crash blocks traffic into Viewpoint subdivision

A van involved in a multi-vehicle crash ended up in the median along View Point Dr. in Prescott Valley Tuesday night, Feb. 18, 2020. (Max Efrein/Courier)

A van involved in a multi-vehicle crash ended up in the median along View Point Dr. in Prescott Valley Tuesday night, Feb. 18, 2020. (Max Efrein/Courier)

By Max Efrein | mefrein
Originally Published: February 18, 2020 5:17 p.m.

A vehicle involved in a multi-vehicle crash ended up in the middle of View Point Dr. in Prescott Valley Tuesday night, Feb. 18, 2020. (Max Efrein/Courier)

A two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Highway 89A and View Point Dr. blocked traffic into the Viewpoint subdivision Tuesday evening, Feb. 18.

The crash occurred at about 4:10 p.m. in the northbound lanes. Viewpoint residents were asked to access the subdivision via Coyote Springs Rd. until the scene could be cleared and investigated.

Only minor injuries were reported.

Follow Max Efrein on Twitter @mefrein, email him at mefrein@prescottaz.com or call him at 928-445-3333 ext. 1105.

The northbound lanes into the Viewpoint subdivision in Prescott Valley were blocked due to a multi-vehicle crash Tuesday night, Feb. 18, 2020. (Max Efrein/Courier)

