Local Sports in Brief: Chino Valley youth football & cheer in need of registration coordinator, announces important dates for 2020

Chino Valley Youth Football and Cheer is searching for a new registration coordinator as the first board meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 25 at 4:30 p.m. at the Chino Valley Days Inn. If interested in the position, attend the meeting. A coaches selection meeting for those interested in coaching football or cheer will be held also at Chino Valley Days Inn on March 3 at 5 p.m. Head coaches must be a minimum age of 21 years old. All coaches must be able to pass a background check. Chipotle Night is set for Wednesday, Feb. 19 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Chipotle on 351 N Montezuma St. in Prescott. 33% of a sale will be donated back to our league if you mention it. For more information, visit the league’s website at tshq.bluesombrero.com/Default.aspx?tabid=1627162 or Facebook at facebook.com/ChinoValleyYouthFootballAndCheer/

Brenda Peaslee, Joy Young win latest Northern Arizona Bowlerettes tourney

On Saturday, Feb. 15, the Northern Arizona Bowlerettes motored to Kingman to bowl a three-game tournament at Cerbat Lanes. Division I top winner was Brenda Peaslee (682) and Division II top winner was Joy Young (631). The next tournament will find the group bowling locally at Antelope Lanes on March 21. If interested in joining this active group, please contact Pam Cirasole at 928-227-1258.

‘The Vets’ grab hold of 1st place in Four’s a Crowd bowling league

Team No. 1 “The Vets” are now in first place, followed by three teams tied for second place: Team No. 18 “Extreme”, No. 15 “Missed The Mark”, and No. 17 “One Board Off”. This is how things stand after Four’s a Crowd league bowled on Monday, Feb. 17th, at Antelope Lanes. Team No. 4 “Shake ’n Bake” had HSS (1612), Team No. 1 “The Vets” had HSG (572), Team No. 16 “Yabba Dabba Doo!” had HHS (1946), and Team No. 6 “Every Now and Then” had HHG (738). For the ladies, Karen Blomgren had HSS (557), HSG (200), and HHS (704). Jen Moore had HHG (254). For the men, Jim Crabtree had HSS (631) and HSG (223). Matt Scharrer had HHS (781) and HHG (277).