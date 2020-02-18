OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, Feb. 18
Weather  43.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Local Sports in Brief: Chino Valley youth football & cheer in need of registration coordinator, announces important dates for 2020
Local Sports in Brief

mugshot photo
By Courier Sports | couriersports
Originally Published: February 18, 2020 10 p.m.

Chino Valley Youth Football and Cheer is searching for a new registration coordinator as the first board meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 25 at 4:30 p.m. at the Chino Valley Days Inn. If interested in the position, attend the meeting. A coaches selection meeting for those interested in coaching football or cheer will be held also at Chino Valley Days Inn on March 3 at 5 p.m. Head coaches must be a minimum age of 21 years old. All coaches must be able to pass a background check. Chipotle Night is set for Wednesday, Feb. 19 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Chipotle on 351 N Montezuma St. in Prescott. 33% of a sale will be donated back to our league if you mention it. For more information, visit the league’s website at tshq.bluesombrero.com/Default.aspx?tabid=1627162 or Facebook at facebook.com/ChinoValleyYouthFootballAndCheer/

Brenda Peaslee, Joy Young win latest Northern Arizona Bowlerettes tourney

On Saturday, Feb. 15, the Northern Arizona Bowlerettes motored to Kingman to bowl a three-game tournament at Cerbat Lanes. Division I top winner was Brenda Peaslee (682) and Division II top winner was Joy Young (631). The next tournament will find the group bowling locally at Antelope Lanes on March 21. If interested in joining this active group, please contact Pam Cirasole at 928-227-1258.

‘The Vets’ grab hold of 1st place in Four’s a Crowd bowling league

Team No. 1 “The Vets” are now in first place, followed by three teams tied for second place: Team No. 18 “Extreme”, No. 15 “Missed The Mark”, and No. 17 “One Board Off”. This is how things stand after Four’s a Crowd league bowled on Monday, Feb. 17th, at Antelope Lanes. Team No. 4 “Shake ’n Bake” had HSS (1612), Team No. 1 “The Vets” had HSG (572), Team No. 16 “Yabba Dabba Doo!” had HHS (1946), and Team No. 6 “Every Now and Then” had HHG (738). For the ladies, Karen Blomgren had HSS (557), HSG (200), and HHS (704). Jen Moore had HHG (254). For the men, Jim Crabtree had HSS (631) and HSG (223). Matt Scharrer had HHS (781) and HHG (277).

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries