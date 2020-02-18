Letter: Change is progress
In response to Michael Shafer’s recent “Why Change” editorial, here’s why: Without progress there would still be slavery and women would not have the right to vote. We owe Social Security, preexisting medical condition coverage, environmental protections, worker’s compensation, minimum wage laws and labor laws to progressive change. It is Nancy Scharff’s prerogative to participate in any organization that she believes will benefit society.
Here’s some definitions that he misunderstands. Regarding PV Town code 13-23-050, “other political unit” is a territory, not a flag of a political party or individual, and certainly not an advertisement.
Democrat; an advocate or supporter of democracy. Independent; capable of thinking or acting for oneself. Liberal; broadening knowledge and open to new opinions (freedom, equality and justice for all, all-inclusive). Progressive: favoring or implementing social reform or new, liberal ideas. In other words, moving forward, not backward. The negative connotation promoted by right wing media and used by others is just another example of an attempt to slander, belittle and change the definition of words.
I find it misleading that Shafer ignores elected governors Napolitano, Babbitt, Castro and Goddard Jr., all recent Arizona Democrats who have made positive changes.
There is no special litmus test that he refers to that requires entry to Arizona from another state. Some people move here from other states because they are retiring, want a slower pace of life, sell their homes for more in their home state and have become more financially secure. It’s not all about politics.
Isabel Cerecedes
Prescott Valley
