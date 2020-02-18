OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, Feb. 18
Weather  45.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Letter: Change is progress

Originally Published: February 18, 2020 9:04 p.m.

In response to Michael Shafer’s recent “Why Change” editorial, here’s why: Without progress there would still be slavery and women would not have the right to vote. We owe Social Security, preexisting medical condition coverage, environmental protections, worker’s compensation, minimum wage laws and labor laws to progressive change. It is Nancy Scharff’s prerogative to participate in any organization that she believes will benefit society.

Here’s some definitions that he misunderstands. Regarding PV Town code 13-23-050, “other political unit” is a territory, not a flag of a political party or individual, and certainly not an advertisement.

Democrat; an advocate or supporter of democracy. Independent; capable of thinking or acting for oneself. Liberal; broadening knowledge and open to new opinions (freedom, equality and justice for all, all-inclusive). Progressive: favoring or implementing social reform or new, liberal ideas. In other words, moving forward, not backward. The negative connotation promoted by right wing media and used by others is just another example of an attempt to slander, belittle and change the definition of words.

I find it misleading that Shafer ignores elected governors Napolitano, Babbitt, Castro and Goddard Jr., all recent Arizona Democrats who have made positive changes.

There is no special litmus test that he refers to that requires entry to Arizona from another state. Some people move here from other states because they are retiring, want a slower pace of life, sell their homes for more in their home state and have become more financially secure. It’s not all about politics.

Isabel Cerecedes

Prescott Valley

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries