OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, Feb. 19
Weather  42.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Invasive bug found feeding on avocado plants in Hawaii

In this undated photo released by the Hawaii Department of Agriculture shows adults and nymphs of the Avocado Lace Bug, (Pseudacysta perseae). The avocado lace bug was first discovered in Pearl City, Oahu, in Dec. 2019 and was subsequently identified on Hawaii Island and Maui, the state Department of Agriculture said. Department officials have not confirmed the presence of the bug on Kauai. The infested Maui plants located Thursday, Feb. 13 2020 in retail outlets, were destroyed or treated, department officials said.(Hawaii Department of Agriculture via AP)

In this undated photo released by the Hawaii Department of Agriculture shows adults and nymphs of the Avocado Lace Bug, (Pseudacysta perseae). The avocado lace bug was first discovered in Pearl City, Oahu, in Dec. 2019 and was subsequently identified on Hawaii Island and Maui, the state Department of Agriculture said. Department officials have not confirmed the presence of the bug on Kauai. The infested Maui plants located Thursday, Feb. 13 2020 in retail outlets, were destroyed or treated, department officials said.(Hawaii Department of Agriculture via AP)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: February 18, 2020 11:55 p.m.

HONOLULU — An invasive bug was discovered feeding on avocado leaves across the state of Hawaii and was most recently found on Maui plants in retail outlets, entomologists said.

The avocado lace bug was first discovered in Pearl City, Oahu, in December and was subsequently identified on Hawaii Island and Maui, the state Department of Agriculture said. Department officials have not confirmed the presence of the bug on Kauai.

The infested Maui plants located Thursday in retail outlets, were destroyed or treated, department officials said.

It is unclear how the bug was introduced in Hawaii.

Department experts collaborated with the University of Hawaii College of Tropical Agriculture and Human Resources — Cooperative Extension Service to identify the pest.

The lace bug feeds on the leaves of avocado plants extracting nutrients and gradually destroying the plants, experts said. The bug does not feed on the fruit itself.

The bug causes green to yellowish blotches on the leaves and damaged leaves become dry, may curl, drop prematurely and may cause reduction in fruit yields.

The lace bug, scientifically known as pseudacysta perseae, is also known to feed on red bay plants and camphor trees on the Mainland. The bug can also be found in the Caribbean, Central and South America and Portugal.

Adult avocado lace bugs have black heads and mostly black bodies with a black stripe across the width of their lacy wings, and immature bugs can range in color from red to dark brown to black.

Possible infestations should be reported to Agriculture Department’s Plant Pest Control Branch.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Big avocado earns Hawaii family Guinness World Records honor
Insect attack! US West is battling crop-killing swarms
Florida's iconic palm trees threatened by invasive disease
Backyard Gardener: Recognizing and managing thrips
Column: Insects can benefit your garden

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries