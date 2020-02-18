Congratulations to Ari from Granville for being this week’s HUSD Student of the Week!

Ari is new to our school this year and has immersed herself so deeply in our hearts that we couldn’t imagine coming to school every day without her! Anyone who meets this sweet young lady is sure to enjoy her personality immensely.

She arrives at school every morning with a hug, a huge smile and excitement about everything. She is eager to learn new things and tackles each lesson with enthusiasm and persistence.

The whole class looks forward to her infectious smile and positivity. Ari shows great kindness with her peers and everyone knows she can be counted on. It is a true pleasure to know Ari!

Information and photo provided by the Humboldt Unified School District.