HUSD board accepts Streeter’s resignation

With definite mixed emotions, the Humboldt Unified School District Governing Board Tuesday night accepted the resignation of Superintendent Dan Streeter as of June 30.

After 11 years in the district, the last five as superintendent, the 43-year-old who just completed his doctorate degree in educational leadership, accepted a position to lead the Marana School District in northwest Tucson as of July 1. He announced his selection for the new post on Valentine’s Day.

The next obvious board step was to consider options for what they intend to be a national superintendent search process.

The consensus was to tap into the experience of the Arizona School Board Association rather than hire a private national search firm. ASBA charges under $10,000 for superintendent searches versus private firms that can charge as much as $30,000, said board president Ryan Gray.

Though no vote was taken, Gray accepted the task of calling ASBA’s Executive Search and Senior Policy Consultant Steve Highlen to arrange a first meeting with the board. Gray’s intention is to arrange a special meeting as soon as next week.

Board members acknowledged this search will require numerous special meetings to accomplish the task of selecting a replacement prior to Streeter’s departure.

They voiced optimism the association search executives will be able to guide them as they proceed in their search to find a high-caliber candidate capable of moving the district into its new future. Board members said they want to defer to those who have a “pulse” on these searches so that they are realistic in their timeline expectations for selection of a high-caliber candidate. The board was clear that they want to ensure community feedback is built into the selection process.

On the potential option of hiring an interim superintendent, board members said they prefer to wait on making such a choice. Several said they hope it will be unnecessary.

Board member Paul Ruwald said the interim option is something to keep in their “back pocket” but his preference is to hire a full-time superintendent prior to schools opening in August.

He and the others, though, were equally adamant the process will not be a rush job.

Taxpayers depend on the Governing Board to “find the best person possible” and the board will take whatever time is required to assure that is done, Ruwald and his board colleagues concurred.

The board’s most veteran member, Rich Adler, queried Streeter on his thoughts.

Streeter said he would certainly be comfortable with reliance on the ASBA, as it has conducted numerous superintendent searches. As for candidates, Streeter said he is confident Humboldt Unified is a district with a strong national reputation that will draw in a pool of “very good candidates.”

“I do believe it’s an attractive opportunity,” Streeter said.