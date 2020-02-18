Humboldt Unified 2020 School Expo is Feb. 29

It is that time of year again! The Humboldt Unified School District (HUSD) is hosting its annual School Expo. The 2020 School Expo will take place on Saturday, Feb. 29, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event has been moved indoors and will take place inside the Findlay Toyota Center located at 3201 N. Main St., Prescott Valley.

There will be over 24 booths with information for parents and guardians. All 10 schools, including our Bright Futures Preschool, will be on hand with information on what their schools have to offer your students. This includes information on what programs each school has, as well as extra-curricular activities such as sports and clubs. They will also provide information on upcoming kindergarten tours. Each school will also have teachers and principals on hand to answer questions. Bradshaw Mountain High School and the BMHS Athletics department will have information available for anyone interested in joining one of their teams next year.

In addition to all preK-12 schools, the HUSD Transportation Department will also be at the event to answer bus and routing questions. They will even have a bus parked inside the event center for parents and kids to check out. If you have questions about your student’s lunch account, the HUSD Food and Nutrition department will have a booth highlighting their menus and sharing some delicious fruit samples. They will also explain how to register for the Myschool Bucks online program so parents and guardians can manage their student’s lunch accounts from their computers or smartphones. HUSD has also invited their after-school program to share information about their school site locations and fees. Superintendent Streeter states, “The Expo provides a great way to see all of the great opportunities available in the Humboldt Unified School District in one place. This is really a celebration of our educational community for future, current, and past students, their families, and community members.”

Some of HUSD’s community partners will also be on hand to share information regarding their agencies. Our partners work in conjunction with our schools and families to bring additional resources to our students. We have area Girl Scouts represented to share information about troops and events, and there may even be some cookies for sale at their booth! Yavapai Big Brothers Big Sisters (YBBBS) will be sharing about their program. YBBBS has programs within HUSD schools helping to build mentoring relationships. They are looking for kids interested in their mentor services as well as adult volunteers interested in becoming a Big. What a great program for our children and a great service opportunity.

There will be student performances from various school bands and choir groups and the drum line from the high school making an appearance. Special guests this year will be our BMHS JROTC cadets performing the color guard presentation. There is fun for the whole family including free bouncy houses inside for kids of all ages courtesy of Hero Party Rentals and free food thanks to Gabby’s Grill too! Come out and learn about what HUSD has to offer your children all while enjoying games and attractions. Thank you to our sponsors Findlay Toyota Event Center, Hero Party Rentals and Gabby’s Grill for all of their hard work in helping with this event.

For more information about School Expo, please call Kelly Lee at 928-759-5109 or please visit the Humboldt Unified School District on Facebook or find out more on our website at https://humboldtunified.com.

Information provided by the HUSD.