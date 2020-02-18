OFFERS
Tue, Feb. 18
Horizon Lane closed due to downed power lines

By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: February 18, 2020 1:41 p.m.

Prescott Valley Police have announced that Horizon Lane between Meadowlark and Starlight in the Lynx Lake Estates is closed due to downed power lines. Meadowlark and Starlight is closed from Frontage to Sunset.

According to APS spokesperson Jill Hanks, a dump truck took down two power poles in the region. Hanks said that at about 500 residences or businesses were without power as of 2 p.m.

"It's a lot of damage," Hanks said. She noted that crews were able to restore power to most residents and businesses, and work was still being done to restore all of the power.

An extended closure time is expected. Prescott Valley Police are asking citizens to please avoid the area.

E Horizon Ln, Prescott Valley, AZ 86314























