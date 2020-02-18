Hawaii police say thieves took $1K worth of pungent fruit
HONOLULU — Police in Hawaii are investigating the theft of fruit valued at about $1,000 including durian, which is known for its powerful odor.
Two men entered a property in Hilo on the Big Island and removed 18 durian and other types of fruit on the night of Feb. 1, the Hawaii Police Department said.
Authorities released a surveillance camera image of two suspects and asked the public for additional information that could lead to the capture of the fruit bandits.
The tropical, spiky durian fruit resembles a small porcupine and typically weighs from 2 to 7 pounds (1 to 3 kilograms).
Durian is known for a pale yellow flesh with a sweet taste but a smell that has been compared to moldy cheese, rotten onions, dead fish and far worse.
Durian is popular across Southeast Asia but also is commonly banned from hotel rooms and public transportation there.
The smell of rotting durian in a cupboard was mistaken for a gas leak and prompted an evacuation of a library at the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology in Australia in April 2018.
- Woman dies in rollover crash near Mayer; boyfriend publicly shoots himself nearby
- Women, empowered, are fastest-growing segment of gun owners
- Unidentified 'boom' in Prescott heard as far away as Phoenix, meteorite hunter investigating
- Yavapai County officials: Loud boom may have been a meteor
- How an $80 Prescott speeding ticket becomes $190
- Crash on Hwy 69 blocking traffic near Mayer
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Feb. 18, 2020
- Need2Know: Prescott Boot and Shoe closes; final day at Sears is Feb. 16; Spectrum Healthcare opens second Prescott location
- Unexpected Prescott area snowfall causes delays, minor crashes, outages
- Editorial cartoon (1): Feb. 16, 2020
- Woman dies in rollover crash near Mayer; boyfriend publicly shoots himself nearby
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Jan. 24, 2020
- Search underway in Belize for missing Prescott woman
- FBI takes over search for missing Prescott woman in Belize
- Women, empowered, are fastest-growing segment of gun owners
- Update: 12-year-old PUSD student found safe
- WATCH: Jeep driven over Prescott car wash’s concrete barrier, rolls on Sheldon St.
- Unidentified 'boom' in Prescott heard as far away as Phoenix, meteorite hunter investigating
- Yavapai declared ‘Second Amendment Sanctuary County’
- ADOT: Lane restrictions, full closures coming for I-17 beginning Jan. 19
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: