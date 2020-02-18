Hamilton: George Washington never blamed woes on last administration

HOLLYWOOD — God Bless America, and how’s everybody?

Michael Bloomberg’s presidential campaign leaked to Drudge Report Friday he wants Hillary Clinton to be his running mate should he get the Democratic nomination. He trusts Hillary to be his vice president. Allow me to be the first to say that Michael Bloomberg’s death was not a suicide.

Presidents Day on Monday was created in the ’80s as a combined celebration of Lincoln’s and Washington’s Birthday. That’s old hat to young Americans. We should modernize the holiday and re-name it, Jack Kennedy, Donald Trump and Bill Clinton Day in honor of all the mattress sales.

Mount Vernon hosted a special celebration on Presidents Day to celebrate the birth of George Washington. He tops every poll as the greatest American ever. George Washington is universally loved because he’s the only president who never blamed his problems on the previous administration.

Major League Baseball met with the Players Union to discuss ways of preventing teams from stealing signs electronically. Politicians are a little jealous of the outrage. If Americans cared as much about stealing elections as we did stealing baseball signs, we’d be in a much better place today.

The Daytona 500 race was delayed by rainstorms on Sunday after President and Mrs. Trump arrived to formally open the day’s festivities. In the Daytona 500 auto race, 39 compete to see who can turn left the fastest for two hours. No wait, that’s the Democratic presidential debates.

Bernie Sanders was criticized Monday when it was reported he flew in the first class cabin on an American Airlines flight to Vegas. Hey, the critics didn’t read the rule book. It states clearly in Marx’s Communist Manifesto that free peanuts and unlimited soft drinks are a basic human right.

President Trump electrified the Daytona 500 crowd by buzzing the stadium in Air Force One and later circling the racetrack in his limo. What a showman. It looks like the best chance of the Democrats winning the White House in November is for President Elvis to get drafted into the Army.

Oklahoma neo-Nazis killed one of their own members for destroying an air conditioner. He’d fled, but his girlfriend told the gang where he was hiding. It reminds all young men that if your girlfriend smokes American Spirit menthol cigarettes, make sure you are always carrying bail money.

Mike Bloomberg’s new TV ads basically say I’m richer than Trump, I’m nicer than Trump and my female accusers are quieter than Trump’s. It’s a risky ploy. Not since Bob Dole’s challenge to Bill Clinton in 1996 has the party out of power dared to ask Americans to vote for less entertainment.

The Democratic candidates worked hard in Nevada ahead of the Saturday caucuses. A Bernie Sanders rally in Las Vegas was joined by a group of topless women. Los Angeles pioneered a form of socialism in the 1990s when 38 DDs were distributed equally to any woman who wanted them.

Mike Bloomberg took heavy incoming campaign fire Monday as his past policies and personal habits came to light. Mike backs gun control, which angers conservatives, he backed stop-and-frisk which angers liberals, and he puts ice in his beer, which everybody agrees is the sign of a psychopath.

President Trump’s western campaign swing this week will include a stop in Bakersfield. It’s in the dusty bottom of the Central Valley. If you go to the nicest restaurant in Bakersfield and ask for a table with a view, they set up a table for you outside the ladies room and leave the door open.

Colorado State University announced Friday that this fall the school’s agriculture department will offer students a degree in Cannabis Science. This is the first college degree ever offered in marijuana studies. It’s a program where people will be allowed to graduate in 12 to 14 years.