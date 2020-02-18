Grass fires reported in Dewey

Emergency crews promptly extinguished three grass fires on the north side of Highway 69, just west of Fain Road early Tuesday afternoon.

Firefighters responded to reports of a brushfire across from Maverik at 12:30 p.m. When emergency crews arrived on the scene, they found three fires in the grass.

The 10-by-10-foot flames were put out using fire extinguishers. No injuries were reported.

CAFMA Fire Marshall Rick Chase explained that the fires were started by a chain hanging on the back of a truck.

The sparks from the chain scraping the road quickly caught fire in three places once they hit the dry grass on the side of the road.

“We want to remind everyone that when towing anything with metal, such as chains, to make sure that nothing is dragging on the road,” Chase said. “Even though it’s winter, we still get wildfires.”