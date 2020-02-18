Free ‘Third Friday Chamber Music Series,’ Feb. 21
Come and hear music by local chamber players and special guests every month at the "Third Friday Chamber Music Series" at the Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St., Founders Suite A & B from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 21.
The very popular Jazz Ensemble of Prescott High School under the direction of Dan Bradstreet will be the guest performers this month.
This is a free event for adults. All programs are subject to change. For more information, call Bruce or Suzanne at 928-778-6965.
Submit local community events for our online calendar at: dCourier.com/submit-event.
