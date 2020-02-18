Free 'Resin Class For Youth,' Friday, Feb. 21

Youth, ages 5 through 17 can take a free resin class on Friday's in February from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at Crooked Cane's Art & More, 2235 S. State Route 89, Suite B5 in Chino Valley.

Please call 928-636-0828 to reserve a spot. For more information, visit crookedcanesart.com.

