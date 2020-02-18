OFFERS
Five apply to fill Yavapai County Treasurer position

The Yavapai County Board of Supervisors will conduct a special meeting in Prescott Monday, Feb. 24, to consider the five applicants for the Yavapai County Treasurer position that was vacated with the recent resignation of long-time Treasurer Ross Jacobs. (Cindy Barks/Courier)



mugshot photo
By Cindy Barks | Cindy_Barks
Originally Published: February 18, 2020 9:25 p.m.

Five applicants, including two former county officials and three area professionals in accounting, real estate and banking, are vying for the position of Yavapai County Treasurer.

The deadline to apply for the position vacated by the Feb. 3 resignation of long-time Treasurer Ross Jacobs passed at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18. The Yavapai County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to review and discuss the applicants at a special board meeting at 9 a.m. Feb. 24, in the Board of Supervisors meeting room, 1015 Fair St., Prescott.

A Tuesday afternoon news release from the county listed the applicants as:

• Robert Beyea, a Prescott resident whose resume lists 40 years in the banking industry, where his responsibilities have included “management, supervision, financial analysis, bank operations and lending.”

Beyea, who has worked as a Realtor since 2018, also worked as bank manager for Country Bank/State Bank of Arizona, as well as for County Bank/National Bank of Arizona.

• Gary Freed, a former Certified Public Accountant in Arizona and California, whose resume lists past job experience as a Certified Fraud Examiner and cities 35 years of experience as “a professional, partner, (and other job classifications) in public accounting, and as a chief financial officer for a multi-entity holding company.

Freed, who was fully retired from August 2014 to May 2016, has worked since May 2016 as a consultant in calculation of damages, fraud, valuation and financial and accounting matters.

• Arlo “Chip” Davis, a former five-term Yavapai County Supervisor, whose resume lists 34 years of “extensive experience in federal, county and local government, including responsibilities in all phases of annual budget development, implementation, monitoring and adjustments as appropriate.”

Davis, who served as a County Supervisor from January 1996 to December 2015, later worked as a deputy district director for Congressman Tom O’Halleran from January 2016 to December 2018, and has worked as O’Halleran’s Northern District director since January 2019.

• Pamela Pearsall, a former Yavapai County Assessor from January 2009 to January 2017, whose resume lists qualifications “of extensive knowledge of Arizona tax system, accounting principles, tax area codes, tax liens and county department.”

Pearsall’s resume states that she worked as a lead auditor from February 2017 to February 2018, and has worked as a public relations liaison since February 2018.

• Michael Sarti, a Prescott resident whose resume lists a background in real estate sales and development, a bank branch manager and a commercial banker.

Sarti’s resume cites a “13-year banking career in business and commercial banking, within which job experience was varied from real estate valuation and loan underwriting to project finance and small to mid-size business lending.”

The county is encouraging the public to comment on candidates via email at: ClerkofBoard.web@yavapai.us. Comments will be accepted until noon on Friday, Feb. 21.

