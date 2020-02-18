Enjoy the modern day Romeo and Juliet, 'West Side Story,' Feb. 21-22

One Stage Family Theatre presents the musical “West Side Story” at the Elks Theatre & Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St. at 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 21 and at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22.

On the harsh streets of the upper west side, two gangs battle for control of the turf. The situation becomes complicated when a gang member falls in love with a rival's sister.

Tickets are $15 to $20. Concessions are available for purchase. To purchase tickets and for more information, visit prescottelkstheater.com.

