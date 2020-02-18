OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, Feb. 18
Enjoy the modern day Romeo and Juliet, 'West Side Story,' Feb. 21-22

One Stage Family Theatre presents the musical “West Side Story” at the Elks Theatre & Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St. at 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 21 and at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22. (Elks Theatre & Performing Arts Center)

By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: February 18, 2020 11:35 a.m.

Updated as of Tuesday, February 18, 2020 1:05 PM

One Stage Family Theatre presents the musical “West Side Story” at the Elks Theatre & Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St. at 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 21 and at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22.

On the harsh streets of the upper west side, two gangs battle for control of the turf. The situation becomes complicated when a gang member falls in love with a rival's sister.

Tickets are $15 to $20. Concessions are available for purchase. To purchase tickets and for more information, visit prescottelkstheater.com.

Submit local community events for our online calendar at dcourier.com.

Prescott Elks Theater

