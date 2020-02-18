OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, Feb. 18
Elks Lodge showcases generosity
Organization has given more than $261,000 to the community since its inception, trustee says

The Chino Valley Elks Lodge has given more than $261,000 to the community of Chino Valley since its inception in 2005. The banner was shown at the Chino Valley Town Council meeting Tuesday, Feb. 11. (Dawn Montelius/Courtesy)

The Chino Valley Elks Lodge has given more than $261,000 to the community of Chino Valley since its inception in 2005. The banner was shown at the Chino Valley Town Council meeting Tuesday, Feb. 11. (Dawn Montelius/Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By Jason Wheeler | PrescottWheels
Originally Published: February 18, 2020 8:08 p.m.

As members of the Chino Valley Elks Lodge unfurled a banner at the Tuesday, Feb. 11, Chino Valley Town Council meeting, Trustee Beverly Swanty said that the organization has donated more than $261,000 since its inception.

The Chino Valley Elks Lodge has been around since 2005 and has given a substantial amount of money to town non-profit programs such as Clothe-a-Child, homeless children project, the Chino Valley Food Bank, the Hungry Kids Project, the library’s summer reading program, road clean up, blood drive, people who care, Yavapai Transit Authority, annual veterans pancake breakfast and annual first responders banquet, according to an email from Dawn Montelius.

“(It’s) definitely very rewarding,” Swanty said in a follow-up interview, adding that the amount does include more than just money spent on non-profit programs. “This came from our grand lodge in Chicago. They keep track of all of our expenditures and all the donated hours and the mileage and that kind of stuff.”

One of the lodge’s biggest expenses is the first responders dinner, she said. All of the dinners for the firemen, police officers and deputies are subsidized and the organization has to raise enough money for that, Swanty said. There’s also the dictionaries that have been given to every third grade student in Del Rio Elementary School, Mingus Springs charter School, Seligman Elementary School, Ash Fork Elementary School, Williams Elementary-Middle School and Paulden Community School every year for the past 15 years, she said. It’s all out of a love for the community, Swanty said.

The majority of the money that the Chino Valley Elks Lodge uses for charity comes from what it makes from bingo, she said. The Grand Lodge also gives each lodge certain goals each year according to membership and when those goals are met, access to money is provided, Swanty said.

“The more we do, the more we get back from Grand Lodge as money to keep going,” said Trustee Norm Swanty, also noting it also depends on the amount of members the lodge has. “The things we’re doing right now are things that we can afford to do. More members, you can do more.”

Looking ahead, the Chino Valley Elks Lodge is going to keep on moving doing what they do, she said. The year is all planned out with dates set up for everything, Beverly Swanty said.

One new thing the lodge did this year was take veterans at the VA and treat them to lunch at Golden Corral, she said. A new thing they’re going to do is go before the entire eighth grade at Heritage Middle School and give them a history of the flag, Swanty said. They may even buy small flags to give to each student, she said.

“We’ve never done that before,” Beverly Swanty said. “There’s almost 200 eighth grades in Chino at Heritage.”

It’s the little things that have the biggest impact, she said. Not only is being able to give the residents at the VA the chance to play bingo rewarding but so is going to the grocery store and being recognized by someone as the person that gave them a dictionary, Beverly Swanty said.

