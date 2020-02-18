OFFERS
Tue, Feb. 18
Editorial: Keeping things fair at your local B&B

By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: February 18, 2020 9:16 p.m.

Those who visit Prescott have many fine options when it comes to places to spend the night. But it is possible that some of those places will soon be paying a bit more in taxes.

And believe it or not, it’s probably a good thing.

As reported in The Daily Courier on Wednesday, Feb. 12, the Arizona Senate Finance Committee approved a bill requiring that residential properties used at least 90 days per year for short-term rentals be classified as commercial property. This is so both long-term hotels and short-term vacation rentals can be assessed for tax purposes at the same rate — 18% of “full cash value,” roughly equal to 18% of market value.

What apparently had been going on was that many vacation rentals were being treated as residential properties, which are assessed at only 10% of full cash value. Under this scenario, someone could buy multiple homes and use them for short-term rentals. This investor-owned property “acts like a mini hotel in a residence,” Coconino County Assessor Armando Ruiz told Capitol Media Services. And that mini hotel would pay fewer taxes, since it was being treated (for tax purposes) as a residence.

Mohave County Assessor Jeanne Kentch pointed out that these rentals can create other issues, notably “a lack of full-time rentals for our teachers, young adults and our seniors.”

The bill, SB 1490, was crafted by Sen. J.D. Mesnard, R-Chandler. He stated the problem succinctly when he said that this practice “takes advantage of the [property tax] classification system and really does so unfairly. It gives [the short-term rentals] a competitive advantage over others.”

Not everyone is pleased with the bill. Sen. David Farnsworth, R-Mesa, who voted against the measure, said he sees the move to hike the taxes on these rentals to be an infringement on the free market.

While higher taxes certainly aren’t fun, this seems to be a circumstance in which they are warranted. We have inadvertently created a situation where a sly investor can have an unfair advantage over a larger hotel or hotel chain. While we want to encourage small businesses, we also want those businesses to abide by the same tax laws as any other business.

This bill is not an attempt to stop these short-term rentals. It is requiring only that they be held to the same standards as any other commercial property. On that note, their customers should also be following the rules and regulations of short-term rentals locally, such as number of vehicles.

We do not see this legislation as harmful to the free market any more than the taxes that are already being paid by larger hotels. If we must have taxes on commercial properties, let’s do it fairly. In a sense, the largest change brought about by this bill would be verifying that those short-term rentals should be treated as commercial entities — at least for tax purposes.

The legislation now needs action by the full Senate. It needs to pass.

