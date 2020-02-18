D-backs' Bradley, Angels' Goodwin, go to salary arbitration
MLB
PHOENIX — Arizona reliever Archie Bradley and Los Angeles Angels outfielder Brian Goodwin and went to salary arbitration hearings Tuesday.
A 27-year right-hander, Bradley asked arbitrators Andrew Strongin, Steven Wolf and Jules Bloch for a raise from $1.83 million to $4.1 million, and the team argued for $3,625,000. Bradley was 4-5 with a 3.52 ERA in 65 relief appearances and one start last year. He struck out 87 and walked 36 in 71 2/3 innings.
Goodwin asked a panel for a raise to $2.2 million and the team argued for $1.85 million. He hit .262 last year and set career bests with 17 homers and 47 RBIs in 458 plate appearances for the Angels, who claimed him off waivers from Kansas City last year. The 29-year-old was eligible for the first time after earning $585,500 last year.
A decision by arbitrators Dan Brent, Melinda Gordon and Elizabeth Neumeier is expected Thursday, when decisions also are due for Miami first baseman Jesús Aguilar and Houston backup infielder Aledmys Díaz. Bradley's decision is expected Saturday.
Teams are 6-1 against players this year, beating Boston pitcher Eduardo Rodríguez, Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Joc Pederson, Minnesota pitcher José Berríos, Milwaukee closer Josh Hader, Atlanta reliever Shane Greene and Colorado catcher Tony Wolters.
Dodgers reliever Pedro Báez is the lone winning player so far.
Two players remain scheduled for hearings this week: Philadelphia catcher J.T. Realmuto and reliever Héctor Neris.
