Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, Feb. 18
Weather  43.0 weather icon
Cougars return to state after 2-year drought
Prep Boys Basketball

Chino Valley basketball’s Daniel Martinez (24), Thomas Bartels (4) and Terrance Cramer get back on defense during a game against Kingman Academy on Tuesday, Feb. 11, in Chino Valley. (Aaron Valdez/Courier, file)

Chino Valley basketball's Daniel Martinez (24), Thomas Bartels (4) and Terrance Cramer get back on defense during a game against Kingman Academy on Tuesday, Feb. 11, in Chino Valley. (Aaron Valdez/Courier, file)

By Aaron Valdez | valaaron_94
Originally Published: February 18, 2020 11:29 p.m.

CHINO VALLEY — It had been two years too long since Chino Valley boys basketball made the playoffs. But after putting together a solid 2019-20 season, the Cougars are back in business as they’ll take on Florence in the 3A state play-in round on Wednesday.

This marks the first time under three-year head coach Ravi Shetty the Cougars have qualified for the state. In Shetty’s first two seasons, Chino Valley finished with sub-.500 records but earned a playoff berth this year with a 17-10 record (6-4 West), the team’s best record in over 10 decades.

“It’s really nice. It’s my first time in the playoffs in my third year here,” Shetty said. “This is the best record we’ve had in like 12 years in this school so it definitely feels really nice to play past senior night. They guys are really excited.”

The Cougars, who placed third in the 3A West Region, gained a bit of momentum down the stretch of the regular season by defeating Odyssey Institute 50-41 and Kingman Academy 61-31. Their longest win streak this season was three, which included victories over Red Rock, Kingman Academy and Wickenburg.

Senior wing player Daniel Martinez spearhead the Cougars’ offense this year by averaging 17.7 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. Martinez is also approaching 1500 career points despite not even playing his freshman season due to a leg injury.

“It feels great [to make playoffs]. I remember watching my freshman year, I had to sit out with a leg injury and we made it to state that year and I thought it was the coolest thing ever,” Martinez said. “So being able to get here my senior year is a big deal for me and a big deal for this team because we just want to win.”

Martinez’s partner in crime Thomas Bartels was a double-double machine this year, tallying 13 points, 10.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game while embodying Chino Valley’s gritty and physical playstyle. Guards Kaleb Burns (7.6 ppg) and Jayden Torres (7.5 ppg) will also provide a much-needed scoring punch in the backcourt.

Florence compiled a similar record by going 17-12 (7-5 Central) this season. The Gophers boast three players who score in double digits, including Malik Payton (19 ppg), Eddie Chapple (12.6 ppg) and Danny Cetta (11.4 ppg).

Chino Valley and Florence are ranked No. 18 and No. 15, respectively. The two sides have not played each other since the 2005-06 season where the Cougars won 78-55.

UP NEXT

Chino Valley will be on the road for this play-in round game against Florence on Wednesday, Feb. 19, at 7 p.m. The winner will advance to the first round of state and take on No. 2 Valley Christian on Saturday, Feb. 22.

“I think we’re just approaching this game as the championship game in the first round,” Shetty said. “We’ll just talk about the next step once we climb it and we’re just excited to be here.”

Aaron Valdez is a sports reporter for The Daily Courier of Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter at @Valaaron_94. Email avaldez@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2031.

