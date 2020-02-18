Community the ‘big key’ in 9/11 memorial project, group co-chair says

For Larry Holt, co-chair of the group of Chino Valley residents looking to make improvements to the town’s 9/11 memorial, the biggest thing is community involvement.

“That’s the big key in this project is community,” Holt said. “I think our community gets really screwy at times, they think that the town has unlimited resources and they don’t … it’s all being done through donations and through volunteerism.”

The group, run by Holt, Co-Chair John Stankewicz, Regina Pecoraro and Chino Valley Police Chief Charles Wynnm is looking to put in flag poles, brick pavers, storyboards that denote where each one of the planes hit the World Trade Center and Pentagon, fencing around the memorial, enhanced parking and possibly a pergola and lighting. The project is separate from Elizabeth Vicory’s Frontier Girls project to put a plaque at the memorial but the group has agreed that whatever money she gets for her project can be put in the fund they have with the Chino Valley Police Foundation, kept separately in the same account, and if she comes up short to pay for it the group will help with that as well, Holt said.

Though the group had a community workday to clean up the weeds and make the area look better in October, they realized that if they wanted to make it something the entire community could be proud of, first people have to know it’s even there which is a pretty big obstacle, he said. Holt said he’s trying to push community involvement beyond Chino Valley, make it a countywide thing and get everything involved. He has plans to talk to the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors and to get together with Central Arizona Fire & Medical Authority Chief Scott Freitag, he said.

Located at Santa Fe Trail and Shooting Range Road, people aren’t going to see it if they don’t come out to the range, Wynn said. However, having it so far outside of the main part of town helps it to be a stark reminder of what happened on Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001, Holt said. If it were in the middle of town it would get lost with everything else, he said. Having it next to a training facility for law enforcement is fantastic, Stankewicz said.

“We get the things done that we want to do, not only do people inside and outside the community get to come see it but once it’s build up, the chief rents that range to agencies and trainers all over the state,” he said. “Every time you come through that gate and every time you come through our gate, you have to pass that and it’s a nice little reminder to get yourself focused for what you’re going to be training on today. That’s how important it is and I think that has a lot of meaning behind it.”

The overall project is going to cost $15,000 to $20,000 which will all come through donations and community volunteers, Holt said. One way they are raising the money is by selling engraved memorial bricks that will pave the way into the memorial as well as go all the way around it, he said. One paver is $75 and it’s going to take about 1,000 of them to get started with the walkway, Holt said.

Forms to purchase the pavers can be found on the group’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/Chino-Valley-AZ-911-Memorial-120626605993593. They can also be obtained by calling Holt at 805-462-1996, emailing him at holtsrods@sbcglobal.net at the Chino Valley Police Department, 1950 Voss Dr., Town Hall, 202 Highway 89, Compass Training Center, 3926 Shooting Range Road, Mazy’s, 396 W. Road 3 North, Tombstone Tactical, 437 W. Butterfield Road, Ace Hardware, 1395 Highway 89, and the Chino Valley Area Chamber of Commerce, 174 E. Road 2 South.

There’s still a lot of work to be done, Holt said. The next work day will probably be in early March or April and involve more cleaning up and lining out the path where the pavers are going to go, he said. The group does need volunteers on specialty items such as someone who can lay concrete curbing, Holt said.

The overall goal is a rededication ceremony with everything done on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, the 20th anniversary of the attacks. Holt said a friend of his who performs bagpipe music at veterans’ funerals has already committed to perform at the ceremony.