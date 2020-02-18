Chino Valley Job Fair provides hundreds of work opportunities

Hundreds of opportunities for work from dozens of businesses and organizations will be available at the 2020 Chino Valley Job Fair Friday, Feb. 21, according to Chino Valley Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Lorette Brashear.

“So far, we have 51 participants which is really great … There’s going to be (more than) 400 jobs available,” Brashear said. “Anybody that’s looking for a job, even if you’re looking for something part time or you’re looking for a summer appointment if you’re a high school student and you’re just looking for something to do, this is the perfect opportunity.”

Held at Chino Valley High School from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., with early admission at 10:30 a.m. for veterans, people 55 and older and job seekers with disabilities, the event is offered through the combined efforts of Yavapai College, the Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce, Goodwill of Central and Northern Arizona, ARIZONA@WORK, NACOG and the U.S. Department of Veterans.

Among the participants are camps looking for camp counselors, the Town of Chino Valley Parks & Recreation department looking to fill positions at the Chino Valley Aquatic Center, Ruger, the Prescott Unified School District, Drake Cement, NACOG, the Grand Canyon Railway, Elwood Staffing, Touchmark, Farmer’s Insurance and West Yavapai Guidance Clinic.

“There’s such a wide variety,” Brashear said. “There is a job for anyone looking for a job.”

Of all the job fairs the area sees throughout the year, the Chino Valley Job Fair is the first, she said. It’s also the only job fair offered during the day, Brashear said. Having the event on a Friday is an opportunity that works well with how the town and the schools are closed on Fridays as it gives students who are looking for a looking for a job or something to do the chance to fill that need, she said.

Last year, there were around 40 businesses and organizations and 36 people were reported to have found jobs then and there, Brashear said.

“Get ready to be interviewed on the spot,” she said. “Applicants that are there, if they like you enough, they can take you off to the side and do interviews.”

Job seekers at the fair should also keep an open mind because you never know who is hiring for what kind of position, Brashear said. For instance, she said, if someone is looking for a marketing job and they’re seeing truck drivers are hiring, check them out because truck driving companies also have marketing positions.

Chino Valley High School is located at 760 E. Center St. For more information about the 2020 Chino Valley Job Fair, visit www.chinovalley.org.