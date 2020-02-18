Cases of flu quadruple in Yavapai County, know the early signs

Influenza has been confirmed in 337 people locally, the Yavapai County Community Health Services reported this past week.

No one disputes that.

However, while that number is up from early January’s 84 confirmed cases in Yavapai County — an increase of more than four times — it is not an epidemic, Health Services Director Leslie Horton said Monday, Feb. 17.

On the flip side, Ken Boush, director of Marketing and Communications for Yavapai Regional Medical Center, said, “This has been the busiest flu season we’ve ever seen at YRMC.”

The Health Department has seen an uptick in people with the flu virus this year after a slow start to the season, Horton said.

She added that even at more than 300 confirmed cases, the total is well under the average for flu across Arizona, which has seen 20,046 people confirmed with the illness.

According to the latest report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) (Feb. 2-8), national levels of flu-like illness remain high and are expected to remain elevated for weeks to come. CDC estimates that so far this season, there have been at least 26 million flu illnesses, 250,000 hospitalizations and 14,000 deaths from flu.

Part of the rise locally from January to February is that the flu shot this year was not an exact match to the virus; however, Horton said those who get a flu shot are more likely to have reduced symptoms than if they did not obtain a flu shot.

She said the county still has an ample supply for anyone who wants to get one, and she recommends that anyone who has a compromised immune system, is very young or elderly consider getting a shot to minimize their risk.

Boush said, for the hospital’s west and east campuses, “it has been a very heavy flu season.” While a visitor to the emergency department may notice people wearing masks, Boush said, “YRMC has protocols in place in case anyone presents symptoms of the coronavirus. That being said, if people notice masks it’s not because of the coronavirus, but the flu.”

Still, the masks are wise practice. Boush said the hospital regularly makes masks and gloves available for people coming in who have upper respiratory symptoms.

WHAT SHOULD YOU DO?

Most people with the flu have mild illness and do not need medical care or antiviral drugs, Yavapai County Community Health Services reported. While flu shares many of the symptoms of the common cold, the early signs of flu are often a sudden fever, aches or pains, weakness or a loss of appetite.

Having a cough and a fever together can be a good indication that you have flu. When it comes to the flu, acute illness can last four or five days, though your cough can linger for weeks.

Certain people are at high risk of serious flu-related complications (including young children, people 65 and older, pregnant women and people with certain medical conditions). This is true both for seasonal flu and novel flu virus infections.

If you are in a high-risk group and develop flu symptoms, it is best for you to contact your doctor early in your illness. Remind them about your high-risk status for flu. CDC recommends that people at high risk for complications should get antiviral treatment as early as possible, because the benefit is greatest if treatment is started within two days after illness onset.

Only if you have the emergency warning signs of flu sickness should you go to the hospital, Health Services stated in a news release. If you get sick with flu symptoms and are at high risk of flu complications or you are concerned about your illness, call your health care provider for advice.

If you go to the emergency room and you are not sick with the flu, you may catch it from people who do have it.

HOW LONG SHOULD YOU STAY HOME?

The CDC recommends that you stay home for at least 24 hours after your fever is gone except to get medical care or other necessities. Your fever should be gone without the need to use a fever-reducing medicine, such as Tylenol. Until then, you should stay home from work, school, travel, shopping, social events and public gatherings.

CDC also recommends that children and teenagers (anyone 18 and younger) who have flu or are suspected to the have flu should not be given Aspirin (acetylsalicylic acid) or any salicylate-containing products (e.g. Pepto Bismol); this can cause a rare, very serious complication called Reye’s syndrome.

Stay away from others as much as possible to keep from infecting them. If you must leave home, for example to get medical care, wear a facemask if you have one, or cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue. Wash your hands often to keep from spreading flu to others.

As long as the flu virus is circulating at the high level it is across the U.S., getting a flu shot is the best protection. Health Services still has plenty of vaccine.

Call 928-771-3122 to make an appointment at one of the clinics in Prescott, Prescott Valley, Cottonwood, and in Chino Valley on the fourth Friday of each month.

Yavapai County Community Health Services and Courier reporter Nanci Hutson contributed to this article.

Zero cases of coronavirus in Yavapai County

Reports one day suggest the respiratory outbreak in China might be slowing, the next brings word of thousands more cases. Even the experts are scrambling to determine if the epidemic is getting worse, or if a backlog of the sick is finally getting counted.

Regardless, a check with Yavapai County Community Health Services on Monday, Feb. 17, reveals no cases of the coronavirus in the county. The risk of contracting coronavirus locally is low.

Health Services Director Leslie Horton said there were a couple cases where the symptoms were a bit iffy; however, she said testing confirmed they were not victims of the illness that has proven deadly in people with weakened immune systems or those without access to proper medical treatment.

Five cases have been confirmed in Arizona, mostly in Maricopa County, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services. All five reportedly traveled to China recently.

Continuing questions about the new virus are complicating health authorities’ efforts to curtail its spread around the world. And the United States is taking steps to check that cases masquerading as the flu won’t be missed, another safeguard on top of travel restrictions and quarantines.

Here’s what you should know about the illness:

WHAT IS THIS NEW VIRUS?

It is a never-before-seen type of coronavirus, a family of viruses that affect both animals and people. Some types cause the common cold. Two other types have caused severe disease outbreaks before: SARS, or severe acute respiratory syndrome, in late 2002, and MERS, or Middle East respiratory syndrome, which first appeared in 2012.

Common symptoms for the coronavirus include fever, cough and shortness of breath. While serious cases can turn into pneumonia, most patients appear to have a fairly mild illness.

HOW FAST IS IT SPREADING?

There’s some confusion about that. China’s tally reached more than 70,000 cases Monday, a huge increase from last week. Nearly 11,000 people have recovered from it and 1,770 have died, according to the Associated Press.

Chinese health authorities say they changed how they are counting. Instead of waiting for a virus test to confirm someone’s diagnosis — there’s a huge testing backlog — they’re now counting patients on the basis of their symptoms and lung X-rays.

The World Health Organization isn’t sure that is a good idea, and wants to make sure people with influenza or some other respiratory infection aren’t getting caught in the mix.

Elsewhere, about 600 cases have been reported outside of China — in other parts of Asia, Europe, the U.S. and Canada. The first case in Africa was reported Feb. 14 in Egypt. Most involved travelers from China and people who came into close contact with them.

ARE QUARANTINES WORKING?

China has put 60 million people in its hardest-hit cities under lockdown, an unprecedented response. Without a good count of how many people are sick, and when they got sick, it is hard to tell if it’s working.

People returning to the U.S. on Monday — another 99 infections on the Diamond Princess, raising the cruise ship’s total number of cases to 454 — bringing to about 600 people evacuated from central China and quarantined on U.S. military bases. For 14 days — what scientists believe to be the incubation period — they will be checked for symptoms and tested if they show any.

The United States previously confirmed 15 cases, and one U.S. citizen died in China.

Like typical respiratory viruses, the virus spreads mostly through droplets from coughs and sneezes. Regular hand washing is a good way to avoid getting sick from any virus.

Research groups around the globe are on the trail of possible vaccines, with one being developed by the U.S. National Institutes of Health.

The Associated Press, Prescott News Network’s senior news editor, Tim Wiederaenders, and reporter Nanci Hutson contributed to this article.