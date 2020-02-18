OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, Feb. 18
Weather  45.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Cardinals re-sign OT D.J. Humphries to three-year deal
NFL

In this Sept. 8, 2019, file photo, Arizona Cardinals starting left tackle D.J. Humphries (74) protects quarterback Kyler Murray (1) against the Detroit Lions, in Glendale. The Cardinals have re-signed Humphries to a three-year contract. (Rick Scuteri/ AP File)

In this Sept. 8, 2019, file photo, Arizona Cardinals starting left tackle D.J. Humphries (74) protects quarterback Kyler Murray (1) against the Detroit Lions, in Glendale. The Cardinals have re-signed Humphries to a three-year contract. (Rick Scuteri/ AP File)

DAVID BRANDT Associated Press
Originally Published: February 18, 2020 6:45 p.m.

Arizona's offense showed plenty of potential during quarterback Kyler Murray's rookie season.

Now the Cardinals have made sure to keep the talented big man at left tackle who protects him.

The Cardinals announced on Tuesday that they've re-signed D.J. Humphries to a three-year contract that keeps him with the team through 2022. The 26-year-old started all 16 games at left tackle last season, anchoring an offensive line that exceeded expectations under first-year coach Kliff Kingsbury.

Humphries said on Tuesday he's "a loyal dude" and always believed a deal would get done.

"I knew I wasn't leaving Arizona," Humphries said. "That was never a question. You know I've got to play a little hardball, play a little tough, act like you've got big britches, but I knew I wasn't leaving Arizona. This place has embraced me in every way, even when I shouldn't have been embraced. So for me, it's an honor to be here and be able to stay here."

The team did not disclose contract terms. NFL Network reported that the deal is worth $45 million, including $29 million guaranteed.

The 6-foot-5, 307-pound Humphries has started 43 games for the Cardinals since being selected in the first round of the 2015 draft out of Florida. He missed big chunks of the 2017 and 2018 seasons because of injuries, but bounced back with his best season and played all 16 games for the first time.

It's a big week for Humphries, who already signed his big contract and is getting married this weekend in Charlotte, North Carolina. Once he gets back, he's focused on getting the Cardinals back to the playoffs and eventually to the Super Bowl.

"I feel like everything that we need is in the building, the core that we need is in the building," Humphries said.

The Cardinals finished 5-10-1 in 2019, but the offense showed considerable improvement. Murray threw for 3,722 yards, 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions and also ran for 544 yards and four touchdowns.

Retaining Humphries was a big part of the team's offseason plans and now the focus turns to others such as running back Kenyan Drake, who is also a free agent after playing well following a mid-season trade from the Miami Dolphins. Drake ran for 643 yards and eight touchdowns — including four in one game against the Browns — during his eight games with the Cardinals.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Rookie QBs Murray, Jones main focus in Cardinals-Giants game
Inconsistent, new-look Cardinals still seeking 1st win
Ravens and Jackson brace for old friend Suggs, Cardinals
Red-zone problems hurting Cardinals' quest for wins
Cardinals sign top pick Murray to four-year deal

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries