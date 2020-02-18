Cantlon: What’s under us is still falling

I’ve followed recent news and articles about local water issues, some of which paint a rosy picture with good news about rates of use, and about possibly getting more credits for recharge. There really are some rosy aspects. What I am constantly and unavoidably aware of, however, is the larger context, the bottom-line issue that seems to get less attention while the focus is on details. That is, the water table is still falling.

It is good news that people are apparently using less than what was expected, but the water table is still falling. It may become good news if the city can recharge more water into the ground and get credits for that, but the water table will still be falling.

The city is making the point that if it sells water outside the city limits it will mean users who would have been on wells and septic will be on city water and sewer. City sewage is eventually recharged, and the city gets credit for that with the Department of Water Resources, the state water entity. But regardless how well the city does at recharging, or at only using what is legally authorized, the water table is still falling.

Recharged water isn’t nearly enough to actually raise the water table, and in any case much of it can take many years or decades to work its way down to the lower well regions the city relies on for most of its pumping.

I’ve talked with Clyde Halstead, the city’s water lawyer, and I listened to Natalie Mast of ADWR when she was here, and have reached out to her since. Mr. Halstead makes a good case that the city is doing a good job, and it is in a number of ways, and how it is abiding by legal requirements, but what they both acknowledge in any case is, the water table is still falling.

Plus the city can only do so much because it is a regional issue encompassing the whole quad-city area and beyond; so in any case, the water table for us all is still falling.

We don’t really know if that’s a problem, at least anytime in the next several decades, because there are only rough estimates of how much is in the aquifer. And where. It is not one neat pool but broken up by geological features, so one well could falter while another nearby does better. At least for the city and its big, deep wells in prime areas. There are indications that people near the edges of the aquifer, the sides of the bowl so to speak, are already having problems, and places that were wet are now dried up, like Del Rio Springs.

There may be no way for any of us to live in this area and not cause the water table to fall. Or maybe if the whole region gets better at conservation and recharge we can minimize it. Maybe the city’s big deep wells will do OK for a very long time, or maybe that’s not a good measure of success. Maybe it is just life, or maybe we’re not being very smart.

But, however the water supply plays out in the long run, and regardless what your view or mine is, it is good to keep the larger context in mind. It’s good to remain aware of the facts of nature that are more fundamental that any legal terms or conditions or permissions or allowances.

The fact which, in perfect irony, or perfect poetry as you may choose, literally underlies us all: The water table is still falling.

Tom Cantlon is a local business owner and writer and can be reached at comments at tomcantlon.com.